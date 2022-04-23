Held in check

Too many runners left in scoring position and too many strikeouts did in the No. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks on Friday night.

Texas A&M pitchers Nathan Dettmer and Jacob Palisch kept frustrating University of Arkansas hitters and the Aggies held on to win 2-1 at Blue Bell Park in College Station, Texas, before an announced crowd of 6,972.

The Razorbacks (30-8, 11-4 SEC) had their chances to break through offensively, but they were 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position and struck out 14 times.

Five of those strikeouts came with runners in scoring position, including two in the seventh inning when the Razorbacks left the bases loaded without scoring.

Arkansas also left two runners on base in the fifth inning.

"It's just disappointing, because we had so many opportunities there in two innings to tie the game, take the lead, break it open," Razorbacks Coach Dave Van Horn said.

Arkansas left the bases loaded in the seventh inning and failed to score after having runners on second and third base with no outs.

Palisch, a left-hander who went the final four innings in relief of Dettmer, pitched out of the jam in the seventh after he hit leadoff batter Robert Moore with a pitch and allowed a double to Braydon Webb that sent Moore to third base.

Zack Gregory and Peyton Stovall -- left-handed hitters -- struck out swinging.

Aggies Coach Jim Schlossnagle then opted to intentionally walk right-handed hitting Cayden Wallace to set up a lefty-on-lefty matchup against Brady Slavens.

Palisch got Slavens to fly out to left field on a 1-0 pitch to keep Texas A&M ahead 2-1.





"The seventh inning was a bad matchup," Van Horn said. "Left against left. Both those guys [Gregory and Stovall], we just needed one of them to put the barrel on the ball to tie that game up, and both of them struck out.

"Then Brady just missed a pitch. He stayed back and took a good swing at it, but he hit the bottom of it. Unfortunately we didn't get a run in at least."

Palisch held the Razorbacks to 2 hits and 1 walk and had 7 strikeouts.

"He struck out our hitters when he really needed them," Van Horn said. "What a great outing for him."

Arkansas senior right-hander Connor Noland (5-2) went 6 innings and allowed 2 unearned runs, 2 hits and 3 walks with 7 strikeouts. He threw 61 strikes on 99 pitches.

"Connor didn't have his best stuff tonight, obviously," Van Horn said. "His command was just OK in the middle of the game.

"He really battled, though. He gave us an opportunity. I was just proud of him for battling. Just disappointed that we didn't back it up too much."

Arkansas cut Texas A&M's lead to 2-1 on Michael Turner's two-out RBI single in the sixth inning.

Stovall hit a leadoff single and Wallace followed with a walk on five pitches.

When Dettmer went to a 2-0 count against Slavens, Schlossnagle took him out and bought in Palisch.

When Slavens flied out to deep right field, Stovall tagged up and went to third.

Palisch struck out Chris Lanzilli swinging before Turner singled to right field on an 0-1 pitch to score Stovall.

Jalen Battles then struck out to leave two runners on base.

Palisch retired the Razorbacks in order in the eighth and ninth innings. He got pinch-hitter Dylan Leach on a flyout to end the game.

Texas A&M (24-13, 9-7) sent eight batters to the plate in the fourth inning against Noland and scored two unearned runs to take a 2-0 lead.

Dylan Rock started the rally by reaching second base on a throwing error by Wallace, the third baseman. Jack Moss then grounded out, advancing Rock to third base on a fielder's choice.

Troy Claunch singled to left field to score Rock with the game's first run.

Ryan Targac drew a walk, then Austin Bost singled to center field to load the bases. Kole Kaler walked on four pitches for the Aggies' second run.

Noland then got Jordan Thompson on a groundout to end the inning and leave the bases loaded.

Evan Taylor pitched the seventh and eighth innings for the Razorbacks and didn't allow a hit. He had 1 walk and 2 strikeouts on 34 pitches.

"His stuff's gotten better, but he's confident," Van Horn said of Taylor. "He walks around out there, and he knows he's good.

"He'll definitely pitch again [this weekend] if we need him. He bounces back pretty good. I'm not saying he could go two innings, but he could probably go one [today] and might be able to go more than that on Sunday."

Arkansas scored its fewest runs in an SEC game this season. Its previous scoring low was in a 7-2 loss at Florida two weeks ago.

The only game in which the Razorbacks scored less than they did Friday night was a 5-0 loss to Stanford on Feb. 27 in Round Rock, Texas.

Texas A&M improved to 8-2 against nationally-ranked teams this season, including 6-2 against opponents in the top 10. They took two of three games at No. 10 Georgia last weekend and beat No. 25 Dallas Baptist 14-1 on Tuesday night.

It was the Razorbacks' first loss in an SEC series opener this season and ended a streak of 12 series in which they started with a victory.

Arkansas hadn't lost the first game of an SEC series since Auburn beat the Razorbacks 2-1 last year on April 1.

"Our pitchers did a tremendous job for us," Van Horn said, "They gave us every opportunity to win that game.

"It's disappointing we didn't win, but we still have an opportunity to win the series."