Deke Adams impresses 4-star D-lineman

Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams made quite an impression on a 4-star defensive lineman during his visit to Fayetteville on Saturday.

Jamarious Brown, 6-3, 280, of Moss Point, Miss., has visited Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, Souther Miss and Florida State.

“It was great. Coach Adams made everything sweet,” Brown said. “He made everything understandable. He broke down…the playing time if I was to come here. He broke down like film, practice. He broke down a lot of stuff.”

He couldn’t pinpoint just one highlight of the vist.

“There was a lot of highlights,” he said. “Everything was good. I don’t know.”

He recorded 84 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles as a junior. He’s an On3.com 4-star prospect, the No. 19 defensive lineman and No. 146 overall prospect nationally in the 2023 class.

Brown said he was blown away by what he heard during the trip.

“There’s just a lot of stuff I didn’t know,” Brown said. “I learned a lot of stuff today, like Tyson chicken, JB Hunt, Walmart.”

He praised the Arkansas facilities while saying he would probably make his way back to Fayetteville again.

Brown has offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Florida State, Mississippi State, Arizona State, Auburn, Ole Miss Florida State and other schools.

He also communicates with assistant defensive line coach Keith Jones. He felt a connection with Adams, who is a Meridian, Miss., native.

“We can relate to a lot of stuff,” he said. “He’s from Mississippi and I’m from Mississippi. It just like his connection with the players. I like it. I love it.”