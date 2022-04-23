• Anaya Metoya Smith was arrested after officials said she threatened via voicemail to blow up the high school in Cocoa, Fla., unless cafeteria workers started giving her son larger portions, prompting an evacuation of the building.

• Clara Reynolds, head of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, Fla., said "it goes directly against what we work for every day," after sheriff's officials said a hotline counselor named William used Instagram to send explicit videos and photos to a teenage girl seeking help.

• George Thacker of Spring City, Tenn., faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud for getting $600,000 in covid-19 relief money to pay employees and business expenses but instead buying cryptocurrency and funding his investment accounts.

• Kurt Dasilva of California was jailed on felony charges after Bay Area authorities said he stabbed and bit a police canine named Cort while engaged in a residential break-in, with the dog now recovering at the home of his handler.

• Matthew Breedon, an assistant prosecutor in Effingham County, Ga., shot himself in the leg with his own handgun while showing it to a co-worker interested in buying the same model, according to sheriff's reports.

• L'Jean McKneely of the Baton Rouge police said a grandmother and mother were arrested on first-degree murder charges after a 4-year-old girl died when she was forced to drink whiskey to the point where her blood alcohol level was measured at 0.68%, more than eight times the driving limit for an adult.

• Billy Nungesser, lieutenant governor of Louisiana, reported that robbers smashed antique china and stole liquor, rare coins and sports and political memorabilia from his New Orleans-area estate, with police nabbing two suspects who'd fled to Tuscaloosa, Ala.

• Joe Mabin, a 22-year veteran of the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, is the new interim boss, replacing Chief Rick Smith, who retired after a yearslong push by civil-rights activists who criticized his handling of excessive-force complaints and the shootings of Black men by police officers.

• Herb Robinson of Kansas City, Mo., alleges in a lawsuit that two police officers profiled him because he's Black when they stopped his car, yelled at him and falsely accused him of misconduct despite the fact that he's a 30-year veteran of the force.