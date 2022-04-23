Investigation open after fatal shooting





Faulkner County sheriff's deputies are investigating the shooting death of man who was found early Friday in a roadway, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Deputies were dispatched around 5 a.m. to the area of Grassy Lake Road and Interstate Drive, where they found an unidentified man suffering from a gunshot wound, the release said. The man was transported to a local hospital but later died.

The victim's identity is being withheld. Investigators with the sheriff's office are working the case as a homicide, the release said.



