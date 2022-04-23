Lesson learned?

After leaving bodies on the streets as they retreated from positions in Ukraine last month, it appears as though the Russian military has learned a lesson: Don't leave evidence behind. The Western press might take pictures.

Now comes word that Ukrainian authorities have photos of what they call 200 mass graves where Russians are reportedly burying Mariupol residents. According to the wire reports, "The imagery shows long rows of graves stretching away from an existing cemetery in the town of Manhush, outside Mariupol. Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko accused the Russians of 'hiding their military crimes' by taking bodies of civilians from the city and burying them in Manhush."

Burying the evidence makes more sense, from a criminal's point of view. It'll be harder for a tribunal to make a case later.

This might not be the only lesson the Russian military learns in the next few weeks. Stay tuned.