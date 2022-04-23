‘Life’ policies can result in death

In February, a 71-year-old woman came to a bad end while trying to do a good thing. A volunteer at a Florida dog "rescue" group, she was in an outdoor play area with Gladys, a 125-pound pit bull mix, when the dog suddenly snapped, mauling her to death.

The group had at least some indication that Gladys was unstable: Two weeks earlier, a staff person had commented that she was "not good" with certain people and that her severe fear issues "might be . . . a little over our heads." Yet the group was apparently trying to prepare her for adoption anyway.

You might think that this horrific case is an isolated incident, but you would be wrong. Dozens of animal shelter volunteers and staff, as well as people who have adopted dogs--and adopters' children, animal companions and neighbors--have been maimed or killed by dogs with known histories of aggression.

Who is to blame for these killings? Ironically, the "no-kill" movement plays a large role.

Under pressure to join the wave of no-kill facilities, a growing number of shelters and rescue groups have developed tunnel vision. They focus on increasing "save rates" so that their numbers look good and they can maintain their no-kill status at any cost, even if it means adopting out dangerous dogs to unsuspecting members of the public--consequences be damned.

Here's a chilling example: In New Mexico, Albuquerque's shelter admitted that it had allowed 100 dogs who failed a standard behavior test to be adopted. Program analyst Jim Ludwick confessed that "in reducing our euthanasia rate, mistakes have been made . . . Our responsibility is not just to the animals staring us in the face as they stand in our cages. We have a responsibility to the animals and children who are out of sight and out of mind ... who might pay the price if we unleash the dogs we should euthanize for public safety reasons."

There's another fact that few shelters dare to share openly because it's wildly unpopular even to suggest it: Even if they haven't previously shown violent tendencies, pit bulls sometimes attack without any warning or provocation.

They aren't to blame for doing what humans have bred them to do for centuries. Humans deliberately engineered pit bulls to fight and kill in a highly focused, fearless way, and to be strong and tenacious enough to bring down full-sized bulls. Even those who haven't been abused or trained to fight--dogs who have been loving, gentle companions--sometimes snap, with deadly results. No one knows what triggers them.

Shelters must stop putting statistics above the welfare and safety of animals and the public. Dangerous animals should never be released to anyone, including self-professed "rescues."

Additionally, shelters should provide anyone seeking to adopt a large, strong dog--especially a pit bull--with training and information about the special precautions needed with such dogs.

Teresa Chagrin is the manager of animal care and control issues in the Cruelty Investigations Department at People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.