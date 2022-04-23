LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Texas A&M Game 2

Arkansas 1, Texas A&M 0 -- Middle 2nd Inning

Battles popped out to shortstop for the second.

Lanzilli smoked a leadoff double to left field. He advanced on a flyout to left from stovall.

The Razorbacks already have more hits than they did all of yesterday.

Arkansas 1, Texas A&M 0 -- End 1st Inning

After a leadoff double, Texas A&M loaded the bases with two outs on a walk and hit-by-pitch.

Smith induced a flyout to right field to escape the jam.

Arkansas 1, Texas A&M 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

Michael Turner recorded the Razorbacks' second hit of the inning but was stranded at first after a flyout from Robert Moore.

Brady Slavens belts a 2-1 pitch into the stands in right field.

Braydon Webb grounds out on the first pitch.

Pregame:

This weekend, the Razorbacks and Aggies are clashing for the ninth time since Texas A&M joined the SEC in 2013. Arkansas has won six of the previous eight series.

The Razorbacks dropped Game 1 against the Aggies 2-1 despite allowing just two hits.

Probable starters: Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (6-2, 3.88 ERA) vs. Texas A&M RHP Micah Dallas (4-1, 4.61 ERA)

Cayden Wallace is batting third after leading off for the Razorbacks in every game since March 5 against Southeastern Louisiana.

Arkansas lineup:

CF Webb

DH Slavens

3B Wallace

C Turner

2B Moore

RF Lanzilli

1B Stovall

SS Battles

LF Gregory