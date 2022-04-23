LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Texas A&M Game 2

Arkansas 1, Texas A&M 0 -- Middle 2nd Inning
Battles popped out to shortstop for the second.
Lanzilli smoked a leadoff double to left field. He advanced on a flyout to left from stovall.
The Razorbacks already have more hits than they did all of yesterday.
Arkansas 1, Texas A&M 0 -- End 1st Inning
After a leadoff double, Texas A&M loaded the bases with two outs on a walk and hit-by-pitch.
Smith induced a flyout to right field to escape the jam.
Arkansas 1, Texas A&M 0 -- Middle 1st Inning
Michael Turner recorded the Razorbacks' second hit of the inning but was stranded at first after a flyout from Robert Moore.
Brady Slavens belts a 2-1 pitch into the stands in right field.
Braydon Webb grounds out on the first pitch.
Pregame:
This weekend, the Razorbacks and Aggies are clashing for the ninth time since Texas A&M joined the SEC in 2013. Arkansas has won six of the previous eight series.
The Razorbacks dropped Game 1 against the Aggies 2-1 despite allowing just two hits.
Probable starters: Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (6-2, 3.88 ERA) vs. Texas A&M RHP Micah Dallas (4-1, 4.61 ERA)
Cayden Wallace is batting third after leading off for the Razorbacks in every game since March 5 against Southeastern Louisiana.
Arkansas lineup:
CF Webb
DH Slavens
3B Wallace
C Turner
2B Moore
RF Lanzilli
1B Stovall
SS Battles
LF Gregory