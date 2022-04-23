McGehee School Board to meet Monday

The McGehee School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at the high school library. The agenda includes district policies manual revisions, campus summer projects, robotics presentation and request, and a review of Legislative Audit Findings for 2020-2021, according to a news release.

Agency plans forum, ceremony

Arkansas Community Organizations announces two events:

A forum with city council candidates from 6-8 p.m. April 28 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. The public is invited to attend. The co-sponsor of this event is Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration, according to a news release.

Arkansas Community Organizations will host a Truth Teller Award at the National Trusted Partners For Christ (NTPFC), 2101 E. Sixth Ave., the former Joy Community Church, from 2-4 p.m. April 30. The award will be given to state Rep. Ken Ferguson. Dinner will be served. Tickets are $15 each or $25 per couple. Details: Demetrius Melvin, (870) 536-6300.

Altheimer to host community cleanup

A community cleanup will be held at Altheimer from 8 a.m. to noon May 7. Volunteers should meet at Altheimer City Hall at 8 a.m. for supplies and cleanup assignments.

Supplies will be provided such as safety vests, trash bags and trash grabbers. Volunteers must have transportation to cleanup sites. Public health safeguards against covid-19 will be implemented, according to a news release.

Details: Kevin Harris, Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, urban stormwater agent, (870) 534-1033 or klharris@uada.edu.

PBHS class of 1972 plans 50th reunion

The Pine Bluff High School Class of 1972 will celebrate its 50th reunion Sept. 2-3 at Pine Bluff, according to a news release.

"If you were a member of this class and graduated in 1972, or if you were a member of this class but did not graduate with the class in 1972, we would love to celebrate our Golden Reunion with you. You are also welcome to join us for any future reunions that we may have," according to the release.

Participants are also urged to tell other class members about the event. Details: Gail Jenkins Sales, (870) 489-8527 or Mickey Shell, (870) 718-3930.

Area agency announces lunch menu

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include:

Monday -- Three-way meat sub sandwich, broccoli slaw, tomato wedges, lite lemon cheese cake, and milk.

Tuesday -- White beans with ham, mixed greens, vinaigrette tomatoes, cornbread, cobbler, and milk.

Wednesday -- Spaghetti and meat sauce, Italian green beans, garlic bread, hot apples with cinnamon and brown sugar, and milk.

Thursday -- Spring chicken salad on lettuce, vegetable collage, crackers, vanilla ice cream, and milk.

Friday -- Hamburger with bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, potato salad, triple orange salad, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.