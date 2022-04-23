Meadows enrolled to vote in 3 states

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Mark Meadows, a former chief of staff to President Donald Trump, was removed from North Carolina voter rolls earlier this month, but he is still a registered voter in two other states, according to officials and a published report.

Chris Whitmire, a spokesperson for the South Carolina Elections Commission, told The Associated Press that the former Republican congressman and his wife registered as voters in the state in March 2022.

"That's when he became active," Whitmire said, noting that neither Meadows nor his wife had cast a vote in the state. "From our perspective, it just looks like any new South Carolina voter."

The South Carolina registration was first reported by The Washington Post, which noted that Meadows had been a registered voter simultaneously in three states -- the Carolinas and Virginia -- until North Carolina removed him from its rolls earlier this month.

Meadows remains a registered Virginia voter, it reported. An email sent by The Associated Press to the Virginia Department of Elections was not immediately returned Friday.

Mark and Debra Meadows bought a home on Lake Keowee for $1.6 million in July, according to records for the property, which was listed on their South Carolina voter registration records.

A representative for Meadows declined to comment Friday on the South Carolina voter registration.

Public records indicate Meadows had been registered to vote in Virginia and North Carolina, where he listed a mobile home that he never owned weeks before casting an absentee 2020 presidential election ballot in the state. Trump won the battleground state by just over 1 percentage point.

Last month, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein's office asked the State Bureau of Investigation to look into the matter. About a year after he registered in North Carolina, Meadows registered to vote in Alexandria, Va., just weeks before the state's high-profile gubernatorial election last fall, the records indicate.

Meadows frequently raised the prospect of voter fraud before the 2020 presidential election -- as polls showed Trump trailing now-President Joe Biden -- and in the months after Trump's loss, to suggest Biden was not the legitimate winner.

Judges, election officials in both parties and Trump's own attorney general have concluded there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Whitmire, the South Carolina elections spokesman, said that when Meadows registered in South Carolina, he should have notified any other jurisdictions of his new status.

Whitmire said that using the Electronic Registration Information Center, a consortium through which states exchange data about voter registration, officials periodically pull voter lists and remove those who have more recently registered in a new state.