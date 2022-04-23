Tyson plants earn

UL Zero Waste tag

Six Tyson Foods processing plants received top recognition for their recent waste diversion efforts, the company said Friday.

They achieved the Zero Waste to Landfill Gold Level validation by UL, a global safety certification company, meaning that 95% to 99% of their waste has been diverted from landfills.

The Tyson facility in Arkansas is in Nashville. The other facilities were in Newbern, Tenn.; Obion County, Tenn.; Albany, Ky.; and Camilla, Ga.

"We're proud of our team members and the work they are doing to reduce waste to landfills," Katherine Pickus, Tyson's vice president of sustainability and global impact, said in a written statement. "These validations reflect Tyson's dedication to making a positive difference in the communities where we live and operate."

To achieve these goals, each location identified innovative methods for reducing landfill waste and met UL's criteria for how to dispose of materials such as packaging, compost, liquids and food.

Since 2004, Tyson has made progress toward its sustainability goals, reducing waste, water use and carbon emissions along the way.

UL is expecting to validate more of Tyson's processing plants.

-- Nathan Owens

NW storm victims

eligible for loans

Arkansans who suffered losses during the March 30 tornadoes and severe storms in four Northwest counties can now apply for low-interest federal disaster loans to help with the damage.

Residents and businesses in Benton, Crawford, Madison and Washington counties are eligible.

"Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters whose property was damaged or destroyed by this disaster," said Tanya N. Garfield, director of the Small Business Administration's regional disaster operations.

The deadline to apply for property damage is June 20. The deadline to apply for economic injury is Jan. 20, 2023. Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/.

-- Andrew Moreau

Loss of 30.05 ends

week for state index

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 771.12, down 30.05.

Shares of Murphy USA rose 0.09% to lead the index.

"The Fed is looking to raise interest rates much faster than the market was pricing in," Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at Forex.com, told The New York Times. "That has really spooked investors because of what that could mean for the broader economy and for companies."

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.