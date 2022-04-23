Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup





Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Dylan Schuckman, 31, of 1300 W. Pecan St. in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with distributing, possessing, or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. Schuckman was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Kailen Daugherty, 24, of 938 N. Betty Jo Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Daugherty was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Rogers

• Justin Robertson, 31, of 1522 Bethlehem Road in Gravette, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Robertson was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Jason Kelly, 46, of 11272 Colcleasure Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated robbery and domestic battering. Kelly was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Charles Schee, 30, of 180 W. Cascade Road in Winslow, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault, domestic battering, kidnapping and terroristic threatening. Schee was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $75,000 bond.



