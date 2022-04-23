NW Arkansas 11, Frisco 2

NATURALS 11, ROUGHRIDERS 2

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals scored all 11 runs in the first three innings Friday to beat the Texas League South Division-leading Frisco RoughRiders in front of an announced crowd of 6,222 at Riders Field in Frisco, Texas.

Michael Massey got things started for the Naturals with a two-run home run -- his first of the season -- to left-center field in the first inning. Nick Loftin hit a grand slam -- his second home run of the season -- in the second inning to push the lead to 6-0.

In the third inning, Robbie Glendinning doubled on a fly ball to right field, and a throwing error by Frisco second baseman Ezequiel Duran allowed Sebastian Rivero to score for a 7-0 lead. Glendinning scored later in the inning on Jake Means' double, Loftin hit an RBI single to score Logan Porter and Massey added a two-run double that scored Means and Maikel Garcia to make it 11-0.

Frisco scored its only runs on a sacrifice fly by Jordan Procyshen in the seventh inning that scored Diosbel Arias, and Blaine Crim hit his first home run of the season to left-center field in the eighth.

Loftin and Massey had two hits each to lead the Naturals, who finished with eight. Frisco also finished with eight hits, getting three from Jonathan Ornelas and two from Sandro Fabian.

Northwest Arkansas lefty Angel Zerpa (1-1) earned the victory after allowing 4 hits with 1 walk and 5 strikeouts over 5 innings. Frisco left-hander Cody Bradford (1-1) took the loss after allowing 10 runs -- all earned -- on 6 hits with 4 walks and 3 strikeouts in only 2 1/3 innings.



