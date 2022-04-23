GOLF

Ko, Hataoka share LPGA lead

Jin Young Ko had five back-nine birdies in a 7-under 64 at demanding Wilshire Country Club for a share of the second-round lead Friday with Nasa Hataoka in the DIO Implant LA Open. Five strokes behind first-round leader Alison Lee after a 71, the top-ranked Ko moved into position for her second victory of the season in the first of two consecutive LPGA Tour events in the Los Angeles area. Hataoka birdied her final three holes for a 68 to match Ko at 7 under. The start of play was delayed for an hour and 15 minutes because of damage to bridges and bunkers from overnight rain. Eighteen players were unable to finish because of darkness. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez is tied for 27th after a 2-under par 69. Lopez is at even-par 142 overall. Brooke Matthews (Rogers, Razorbacks) was 3 under for the day and still had two holes to play when play was called. Matthews is at even par for the tournament. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) is at 1-over 143. Alana Uriell (Razorbacks) turned in a 5-over 76 on Friday and is at 5-over overall. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) struggled and finished at 12-over 154 after a 76 on Friday.

Ace aids Kelly's round

Jerry Kelly had a hole-in-one on the par-3 sixth hole and shot a 5-under 66 on Friday to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' ClubCorp Classic. "A little more than 180 (yards), but the wind was down a little out of the right and I was going to hit an 8 and ride it, but it would have just been too far moving it right to left," Kelly said. "So. I hit a little hold-up 7 in there and it just tracked the whole way and it went in." Kelly closed with a birdie on the par-4 ninth at windy Las Colinas Country Club. The 55-year-old Kelly has eight victories on the 50-and-over tour after winning three times on the PGA Tour. Woody Austin, Scott Parel and Gene Sauers were a stroke back. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) turned in a 71. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 1-over 72. Glen Day (Little Rock) posted a 7-over 78.

TENNIS

Alcaraz upsets top seed

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz thrilled the home crowd by beating top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets to advance to the semifinals of the Barcelona Open on Friday. Alcaraz won the quarterfinal 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 after breaking the fifth-ranked Greek five times on the outdoor clay court named for Rafael Nadal. The 18-year-old Alcaraz is aiming for his third title of the season after he won at Rio de Janeiro in February and in Miami this month. Alcaraz will face Alex de Minuar today after the Australian beat fourth-seeded Cameron Norrie 6-3, 5-7, 6-1.

Swiatek's streak reaches 21

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek ended U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu's first clay tournament run by 6-4, 6-4 to move into the Stuttgart (Germany) Open semifinals on Friday. Swiatek extended her win streak to 21 matches and moved closer to what would be a fourth consecutive title after victories in Doha, Indian Wells and Miami. The quarterfinal was much closer than their only previous encounter at any level, a 6-0, 6-1 win for Swiatek at 2018 Junior Wimbledon, but Raducanu's lack of experience on clay still told against former French Open champion Swiatek.

BASEBALL

Anderson suspended

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson was suspended one game and fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Baseball on Friday for giving fans the middle finger during a game Wednesday in Cleveland. Anderson is appealing the ban and remained in the lineup hitting leadoff Friday night at Minnesota. Anderson had three errors in the first two innings of Chicago's 11-1 loss Wednesday in the opener of a doubleheader. The frustrated 28-year-old made the gesture toward a fan while out in the field.

Cubs place Frazier on IL

Clint Frazier's injury-plagued career took another hit Friday when the Chicago Cubs announced the outfielder has been sidelined because of appendicitis. Frazier was put on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Wednesday. The 27-year-old Frazier missed the final 82 games of last season with the New York Yankees because of vertigo. He signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Cubs after being released by the Yankees on Nov. 19. Frazier was batting .143 (3 for 21) with 2 doubles and 2 walks in 10 games for the Cubs. Outfielder Alfonso Rivas was recalled from Triple-A Iowa.

HOCKEY

HOF member Lafleur dies

Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur, who helped the Montreal Canadiens win five Stanley Cup titles in the 1970s, has died at age 70. The No. 1 pick in the 1971 NHL Draft, Lafleur registered 518 goals and 728 assists in 14 seasons with Montreal. With the flashy forward leading the way, the Canadiens won it all in 1973, and then four more times from 1976 to 1979. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a noted Canadiens fan, said Lafleur was "unlike anyone else on the ice." "His speed, skill, and scoring were hard to believe," Trudeau posted on Twitter. "A record-setter and a five-time Stanley Cup champion, he inspired countless Quebecers, Canadians, and hockey fans around the world. We'll miss you, Number 10." Nicknamed "The Flower," LaFleur was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2019 when tumors were discovered by doctors performing emergency quadruple bypass heart surgery. Two months later, he went under the knife again to remove both the upper lobe of his lung and lymph nodes.