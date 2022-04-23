Officials don’t like ‘hammerhead’ drive in Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE -- Several projects were presented to city officials and planners during a recent tech review.

No official action is taken at a tech review, but plans and comments from engineers are reviewed as city officials and developers attempt to hone the plans to fit the city's regulations.

Jason Ingalls who presented plans for quadplexes was told by planners they did not like the "hammerhead" drive he had designed in the project. City Street Department Nathan See said the city's code requires a radius for ends of streets.

When Ingalls asked about a variance, city attorney Shane Perry said that granting variances without a justification dilutes the city's regulations.

"If we allow the variances to eat the rules, we have no rules," Perry said.

The developer agreed to reconsider the design and bring it back later.