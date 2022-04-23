100 years ago

April 23, 1922

HARRISON -- At the request of the mayor and town marshal, local Boy Scouts have taken charge of the city pound and will place in it all stock found running at large within the city limits. The impounding of stray stock always has been a serious problem here and it was believed that the Scouts could handle the problem and cause less ill-feeling than could the marshal. The Scouts announced that they agreed to do the work, not because of the small fee, but through a desire to help make the city more beautiful and to keep it clean.

50 years ago

April 23, 1972

FAYETTEVILLE -- Mobile home living will receive an exhaustive study this summer from students in the Department of Architecture at the University of Arkansas here. ... The project is entitled "The ImMobile Home: The Mobile Home Syndrome, Its Prognosis, Diagnosis, and Prescription." ... The project, according to project director Michael Moose, is "to see how well the design of mobile homes fits the people who live in them and the community in which they are located."

25 years ago

April 23, 1997

BENTONVILLE -- Gov. Mike Huckabee, an ordained Baptist minister, admonished churchgoers Tuesday to take as much interest in helping the needy as they take in lowering their taxes. ... "Let me be very blunt in telling you that, if those of us from the churches had been willing through the years to have paid a dime out of a dollar with our tithes to our churches and if our churches had focused upon the ministry to the poor, the needy, the helpless, the hungry ... there never would have been the level of welfare growth as we have seen it from the government." He called the state's welfare reform measure one of the most significant pieces of legislation the state has passed in many years, and he said he takes particular pride in the changes, considering the wrangling he and lawmakers did during the legislative session. Huckabee said the people who got upset about reforms were those in the "industry of poverty" who he said make their living off people remaining poor.

10 years ago

April 23, 2012

• The crowd was already ecstatic about the return of Yarnell's Ice Cream, but the arrival of Scoop put them over the top. Scoop walked in with the first container -- or "sqround" -- of homemade vanilla after the audience in the State Capitol Rotunda watched an elaborate video showing ice cream rolling out of the plant in Searcy. ... Yarnell's officially returned to the Arkansas marketplace Thursday with a "sqroundbreaking" ceremony that included officials from Yarnell's and its parent company, Schulze & Burch Biscuit Co. Yarnell's, which had manufactured ice cream for 80 years, stopped production and released about 200 employees in July, and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection in August. Chicago-based Schulze & Burch acquired the Yarnell's assets in an auction on Nov. 30, and Kevin Boyle, the company's chief executive officer, said his company would immediately work to reopen the plant and put the beloved frozen products back on store shelves.