Police investigate

shooting in LR

One person was in critical condition Friday afternoon after a shooting south of Interstate 630 near Little Rock's Capital View neighborhood, according to a Twitter post from Little Rock police.

Police were on the scene at West 18th and Pine streets, where one person was shot, the post states.

That intersection is about a block west of Stephens Elementary School and six blocks south of the Little Rock police's 12th Street Substation.

No further information was provided about the victim, nor was any suspect information available.

The city's dispatch log shows a report of a shooting at that location at 3:24 p.m.

NLR suspect faces

drugs, gun counts

North Little Rock police on Thursday arrested a man who they said had drugs and a gun with a defaced serial number, according to an arrest report.

An officer on foot patrol around 7 p.m. near 1700 Pike Avenue spotted six people standing outside with marijuana in plain view, the report states.

The officer reportedly saw Xavier Henson, 18, of North Little Rock try to conceal a firearm in his waistband and stash marijuana in his pocket, and arrested Henson.

The gun turned out to be defaced, the report states, although it did not give details. It is illegal to try to remove or conceal a serial number that can be used to identify a firearm.

Henson is charged with three felony counts -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm and drug possession -- and a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge.

Motel encounter

leads to charges

A man arrested early Friday by North Little Rock police faces multiple felonies after police say he threatened a woman with a gun because she wouldn't have sex with him, according to an arrest report.

A few minutes after midnight, an officer met with a victim who said that Artis Turner, 61, of North Little Rock put a gun to her head at the Bel-Air Motel at 6013 U.S. 70 when she told him she wouldn't have sex with him, the report states.

Police arrested Turner, finding a glass pipe thought to be used for smoking cocaine on his person; a loaded revolver; substances suspected to be crack cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana; and other pipes, the report states.

Turner is a felon and cannot legally own a gun. He is charged with six felony counts -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of a firearm by a certain person, aggravated assault, two drug possession charges and a drug paraphernalia charge -- as well as a misdemeanor drug possession count.

Man, 30, arrested

after gun tossed

A Little Rock man faces a pair of felony charges after North Little Rock police say he tried to ditch a gun while fleeing from them early Friday, according to an arrest report.

Dantavious Heard, 30, reportedly fled a traffic stop for illegal window tinting around 1 a.m. near the 153A exit of Interstate 40 eastbound.

After a low-speed chase that ended at 210 E. 13th St., Heard allegedly tossed a black handgun out the window, which hit a tree and landed in some grass, the report stated.

After Heard was arrested and the gun recovered, police determined he has previous felony convictions, meaning he cannot legally own a gun.

Heard is charged with possession of a firearm by a certain person and tampering with evidence, both felonies, and a misdemeanor fleeing charge.