Preakness trip at stake today

HOT SPRINGS -- Stellar Tap is the 5-2 morning-line favorite in the wide-open Oaklawn Stakes for 3-year-old horses over 1 1/8 miles at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort today.

"He's a nice horse," said Joel Rosario, the 2021 Eclipse Award winner as jockey of the year who is listed to ride Stellar Tap today. "We'll see how he does."

The Oaklawn Stakes, with seven entrants, is the eighth of 12 races on Oaklawn's card today. Post time is scheduled for 3:54 p.m.

A guaranteed stall in the Grade I Preakness Stakes starting gate goes to the winner. The Preakness is run at Pimlico in Baltimore as the second of three Triple Crown races. It is scheduled for May 21.

Stellar Tap, a son of Tapit trained by Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen, finished ninth in Oaklawn's Grade II Rebel Stakes, but he returned to finish second among $100,000 optional claimers at Oaklawn at the same distance on April 1.

Defending two-time Eclipse trainer of the year Brad Cox trains Home Brew, a son of Street Sense who, in his last start, finished 10th of 13 in Oaklawn's Smarty Jones Stakes on Jan. 1. He won twice and placed once in three 2-year-old starts and is the Oaklawn Stakes' morning-line second choice at 3-1.

Clancey's Pistol is a son of Lookin' at Lucky trained by Robertino Diodoro, who said the half-furlong of added distance should help.

"The distance should be key," Diodoro said. "The last time was just too short. I think this horse will run all day long. The horse is doing good."

John Ortiz trains 4-1 third choice The Skipper Too, a son of Brethren. His 11 1-4-0 record gives him four more career starts than any other entrant.

"He's fit and ready for it," Ortiz said. "We have to win first, but the Preakness is a real incentive for us to be in this race."