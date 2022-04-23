Rep. Greene: I don’t recall Capitol posts





ATLANTA -- U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene testified Friday in a hearing on her eligibility to run for reelection, saying she did not remember liking and making various social media posts surrounding the attack on the U.S. Capitol last year. She also accused an opposing lawyer of using chopped videos and twisting her words.





Voters in the Georgia congresswoman's district have said Greene helped facilitate the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that disrupted certification of President Joe Biden's victory. They assert that would make her ineligible for reelection under a rarely cited section of the 14th Amendment dealing with "insurrection or rebellion."

But Greene -- who, the day before the Capitol riot, proclaimed on TV that this is "our 1776 moment" -- testified that she's never endorsed violence.

Greene, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is set to appear on the Republican ballot for Georgia's May 24 primary. The administrative law judge who oversaw the hearing must present his findings to Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who will then make the ultimate determination over whether Greene is qualified.

The congresswoman has repeatedly denied aiding or engaging in an insurrection and has filed a lawsuit alleging that the law the voters are using to challenge her eligibility is itself unconstitutional. But Ron Fein, a lawyer for the voters who filed the challenge, said Greene took an oath and then broke it by engaging in an insurrection.

While Greene wasn't on the steps of the Capitol, she nevertheless played an important role in stoking Republican fury ahead of the attack, Fein said.

Unlike the Civil War and other insurrections that involved military uniforms and tactics, he said, "The leaders of this insurrection were among us, on Facebook, on Twitter, on corners of social media that would make your stomach hurt."









Whenever Andrew Celli, a lawyer for the voters, suggested that she'd endorsed the use of violence to interrupt the certification of the electoral votes, Greene asserted she doesn't support violence and was encouraging peaceful protest.

Celli played a clip of an interview Greene did on Jan. 5, 2021, in which she said this is "our 1776 moment." When Celli asked if she was aware some Trump supporters used that reference as a call to violence, Greene said that wasn't her intention.

"I was talking about the courage to object [to the certification of electoral votes]," she said.

James Bopp, a lawyer for Greene, said his client "did not engage in the attack on the Capitol," and the challengers are making a very serious charge with significant ramifications. At the time of the riot, Greene was in a dark hallway at the Capitol urging people via social media to be safe and remain calm, he said.





Bopp said that Greene was engaging in protected political speech. He also argued that the administrative hearing process is meant to address basic qualification questions, not to evaluate major constitutional and federal claims.

The challenge to Greene's eligibility to run for reelection was filed by five voters who live in her district, and the procedure for such a challenge is outlined in Georgia law.

The law says any voter who's eligible to vote for a candidate can challenge that candidate's qualifications by filing a written complaint. The secretary of state then has to request a hearing before an administrative law judge.

Administrative Law Judge Charles Beaudrot asked both sides to submit briefs by midnight Thursday, and said he would try to make a decision within a week after that.

The 14th Amendment says no one can serve in Congress "who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress ... to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same."

Information for this article was contributed by Gary Robertson of The Associated Press.



