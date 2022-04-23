River Valley residents participate in United Way Day of Caring projects

FORT SMITH -- Hundreds of people provided invaluable services across the River Valley on Thursday as part of the annual Day of Caring through United Way.

The United Way of Fort Smith area has participated in the Day of Caring events since 2018. United Way is a national organization that coordinates volunteers and donors to aid nonprofit groups.

Mayor George McGill said volunteers have generated more than $400,000 of work in the region through Day of Caring projects alone.

The roughly 91 projects this year spanned the region. More than half of the projects were in Fort Smith, with most being yard work to transition from winter to spring.

Other projects included checking in donors at the Arkansas Blood Institute drive, delivering informational cards about the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund and preparing casseroles for Next Step Homeless Services' emergency day shelter.

Nearly all of the projects met the number of volunteers requested to complete them.

"Just think about the organizations that win because you're going to be working with them, because you're going to be showing them things and visiting with them. You win. Our city wins when we do this," McGill said.

Several companies gave their employees the day off to participate. Companies with the most volunteers for the day were ArcBest with 79, Arvest Bank with 54 and Oklahoma Gas & Electric with 47.

Josh Bonner with the utility said it's participated every year.

"We enjoy helping out," he said. "You get to meet new people. They ask what different things we do. But seeing their faces when we get done with some of the projects, especially at Stepping Stone School and the Maggie House with all of the kids -- just the enjoyment of when it's done, seeing them see it."

Mitzy Little, marketing director for United Way of Fort Smith, said the Day of Caring helps volunteers see what local organizations are doing to help the community. She said it allows them to get involved with these agencies outside of the Day of Caring to continue volunteering with them or donating to a cause to which they particularly connect.

Liliana Sierra-Robledo, volunteer coordinator for The Salvation Army in Fort Smith, noted its projects usually attract people who already regularly volunteer there as well.

This year, The Salvation Army's Day of Caring projects included removing nine raised flower beds outside the facility and restocking the food pantry shelves to make emergency food bags for at-risk families.

"Sometimes when we think of helping others, we think we need to have money, but people don't realize sometimes you can have the money but not have the people to do the labor," Sierra-Robledo said. "If you don't have a balance of both, you can't do the work. It does you no good.

"It shows that we care about our community," she added. "Whatever the community may be, whatever faults it might have, there's still people that care, and we want to look our best and do our best. Nothing like coming together to do the same job to show people that you do care."