Robinson wins, continues hot streak

Joe T. Robinson Coach Isaac Dulaney was forced to embrace the unknown within his team before the start of the season, but there's nothing at all mysterious about his Senators now.

Robinson scored 10 unanswered runs over the fifth and sixth innings to pull away and take a 12-2 run-rule victory over Mayflower in six innings Friday in a nonconference showdown at Senator Field.

Jack Cleveland went 3 for 4 with 2 RBI for Robinson (16-11), which lost five of its first seven games while playing a schedule loaded with teams from higher classifications. But the Senators have since kicked things into high gear despite having only a few regulars back from last year's team that reached the Class 4A state quarterfinals.

Because of that, Dulaney had to take somewhat of a wait-and-see approach for his current crop of standouts.

"Actually, we've lost 14 college players in the last two years," he said. "We really built our program, starting in 2017, around a lot of those freshmen. Of course, we didn't get to finish it in 2020, and coming into last year, we knew we'd be missing pieces but still have rock solid guys like Brett Gastman, Jack Cline and Andrew Pickering. This year, though, was totally different.

"We had just two returning starters and the only legitimate pitcher we had that's been proven in a varsity game hasn't played at all after having Tommy John surgery. We lost our starting center fielder about two weeks into the first few practices, too, so we knew the season would be a grind. But I tell you what, the guys have responded and answered the call every time."

Robinson did just that Friday against a Mayflower team that had won six of its previous eight.

After the Eagles failed to cash in with the bases loaded in the top of the first, the Senators scored two runs in their initial at-bat on consecutive RBI hits by Carson Waugh and Brett Wilson. Mayflower (13-11) managed to get one of those runs back in the top of the fourth when Todd McClain scored on a wild pitch and later tied it at 2-2 in the fifth after Landon Turner scored from second base on a hit by Blaze Roberts.

But Robinson's pitchers and bats took over from that point on.

The Senators scored five runs on five hits in the bottom of the fifth, starting with a sacrifice fly from Cleveland. Waugh and Arlin Johnston had RBI singles before J.J. Jackson ripped a two-run double into left field to put Robinson up 7-2. The final four runs during that rally all came with two outs.

"We've played such a tough schedule, the toughest we've had in my nine years here," Dulaney said. "That's allowed us to see some of the best arms in the state. So our approach is just to grind it out, and in that inning, we continued to battle with two strikes and put balls in play.

"[Mayflower] made some mistakes, and we capitalized on them. But that's kind of our everyday approach, just to get in there, battle and battle."

Cleveland's RBI hit started a five-run seventh for Robinson. Peyton Nelson scored on an error while both Waugh and Cleveland crossed home plate on a wild pitch and passed ball, respectively. Jackson Ward would eventually end the game on his bases-loaded RBI single.

Robinson's three pitchers -- Spencer Watson, Johnston and Jackson -- limited Mayflower to three hits. Watson pitched the first four innings and Johnston tossed the fifth until Jackson came on in the sixth, where he retired all three batters he faced.

"We did have eight walks in six innings, and we weren't overly happy about that," Dulaney said. "We thought that our pitchers did well once adversity hit with runners on base, but we'd like to see them have a little bit more urgency before we give up those walks. We walked the lead-off batter four times over the first five innings, and that's something that we can't do in the regional and state tournament.

"So we've got to clean that up, but overall, I was really happy with the way we played because that's a good Mayflower team."

Roberts had two hits to lead the Eagles.