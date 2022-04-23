Russia redirects units, bombards east Ukraine





KYIV, Ukraine -- Russia shifted a dozen military units from the port of Mariupol to eastern Ukraine and pounded away at cities across the region, Ukrainian authorities said Friday.





Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday that one service member died, 27 more disappeared and 396 were rescued after a fire on the flagship missile cruiser Moskva last week.

Shortly after the incident, the Defense Ministry said the entire crew of the ship had been rescued. The ministry did not offer an explanation for the contradicting reports.

The Defense Ministry did not acknowledge an attack on the ship. It continued to say a fire broke out after ammunition detonated, without explaining how that happened. The loss of the guided missile cruiser -- the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet -- marked a significant setback for Moscow.









In Mariupol, a city reduced largely to smoking rubble after weeks of bombardment, Russian state TV showed the flag of the pro-Moscow Donetsk separatists raised on what the outlet said was the city's highest point, its TV tower. It also showed what it said was the main building at Mariupol's besieged Azovstal steel plant in flames.

The Kremlin has thrown more than 100,000 troops and mercenaries from Syria and Libya into the fight in Ukraine and is deploying more forces in the country every day, said Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council.

"We have a difficult situation, but our army is defending our state," he said.









Numerous cities and villages came under bombardment in the Donbas -- the industrial region in the east that the Kremlin has declared the new, main theater of war -- as well as in the Kharkiv region just to the west and in areas of the country's south, authorities said.

Russian munitions pummeled an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters holed up inside the sprawling Azovstal plant, the last known pocket of resistance in the strategic southern port city, the mayor's office reported.

"Every day, they drop several bombs on Azovstal," said Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to Mariupol's mayor. "Fighting, shelling, bombing do not stop."





A day earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared victory in the battle for Mariupol despite the steel-mill holdouts. He ordered his forces not to storm the plant to finish off the defenders but to seal it off instead in an apparent bid to force them to surrender.

Mariupol has taken on outsize importance in the war. Capturing it would deprive the Ukrainians of a vital port and complete a land corridor between Russia and the Crimean Peninsula, which Putin seized from Ukraine in 2014.

It would also allow Putin to throw more of his forces into the battle for the Donbas and its coal mines, factories and other industries, which the Kremlin has now declared to be its main objective.

Danilov reported that 12 to 14 of Russia's elite military units have, in fact, left Mariupol and begun moving to the east to take part in the fighting there.

"It will now be difficult for our forces, because our guys in Mariupol were taking [those units] on themselves. It is their courage and feat," he said.

Danilov said Ukraine managed to deliver weapons via helicopter, at great risk under cover of night, to the Mariupol steelworks, which have been bombarded for weeks.

Putin said Russia gave Ukrainian forces inside the plant the option to surrender, with guarantees to keep them alive, and offered "decent treatment and medical care," according to an account of a phone call with European Council President Charles Michel that was provided by the Kremlin.

"But the Kyiv regime does not allow them to take this opportunity," Putin alleged.

More than 100,000 people -- down from a prewar population of about 430,000 -- are believed to be trapped in Mariupol with little food, water or heat, and over 20,000 civilians have been killed in the nearly two-month siege, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Most attempts to evacuate civilians from the city have failed because of what the Ukrainians said was continued Russian shelling.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said no humanitarian corridors for civilian evacuations would be open in Ukraine on Friday because it was too dangerous. She urged civilians to "be patient" and "hang in there."

Days into the Russian offensive to take the east, the campaign has yet to become a full-out assault, with military analysts saying Moscow's forces are still ramping up and have not achieved any major breakthroughs in the Donbas or gained any significant ground.

But shelling attacks killed three civilians in a small town and two villages Friday in the Donetsk region, which is part of the Donbas, regional Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said on a messaging app. Kyrylenko said the Russians opened fire on at least 20 of the region's settlements.

TALKS SAID TO STALL

In other developments, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said talks between the two countries have "ground to a halt" because Moscow hasn't received a response from Kyiv to its latest proposals, the details of which have not been released.

Putin's lead negotiator at the talks, Vladimir Medinsky, said he held several lengthy conversations Friday with the head of the Ukrainian delegation. He gave no details.

Also, Maj. Gen. Rustam Minnekayev, a senior Russian military official, publicly outlined war aims that appeared to be wider than what the Kremlin has stated in recent weeks.

In his remarks Friday, Minnekayev asserted that one of Russia's goals was "full control of the Donbas and southern Ukraine." He said that would allow Russia to control Ukraine's Black Sea ports, "through which agricultural and metallurgical products are delivered" to other countries.

Still, despite repeated attacks, Russia has failed to seize those ports, including Odesa, a fortified city of 1 million people.

"I want to remind you that many Kremlin plans have been destroyed by our army and people," Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, wrote on social media in response to Minnekayev's remarks.

Minnekayev also issued a veiled warning to Moldova, where Moscow-backed separatists seized control of a 250-mile sliver of land known as Transnistria in 1992.

"Control over the south of Ukraine is another connection to Transnistria, where there is also evidence of oppression of the Russian-speaking population," he said, echoing false claims of a "genocide" against Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine that Putin used to help justify the Feb. 24 invasion.

Transnistria has never been recognized internationally -- not even by Russia. But Russia keeps 1,500 soldiers there, nominally to keep the peace and guard a large Soviet-era munitions cache.

Moldova had no immediate response to the general's statement. A poor country of 2.6 million people, Moldova is considered vulnerable to further Russian incursions. It is not a member of NATO or the European Union, but it applied for EU membership last month.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's spokesperson, declined to comment on Minnekayev's remarks.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy warned: "The Russian invasion of Ukraine was assumed to be just the beginning. Further, they want to grab other countries."

Zelenskyy adviser Mykhailo Podolyak added that Russia "was always lying to everyone and that, in fact from the very beginning, it wanted stupidly to steal some of Ukraine's territory to secure an outlet to Transnistria."

MASS GRAVES

Meanwhile, satellite photos released Friday by Maxar Technologies revealed what appeared to be a second mass grave site excavated recently near Mariupol. The site at a cemetery in the town of Vynohradne has several newly dug parallel trenches measuring about 131 feet long, Maxar said in a statement.

A day earlier, Maxar made public satellite photos of what appeared to be rows upon rows of more than 200 freshly dug mass graves next to a cemetery in the town of Manhush, outside Mariupol. That prompted Ukrainian accusations that the Russians are trying to conceal the slaughter of civilians in the city.

"This confirms again that the occupiers arrange the collection, burial and cremation of dead residents in every district of the city," Andryushchenko said on the Telegram messaging app.

The Ukrainians estimated that the graves seen in the photos released Thursday could hold 9,000 bodies.

The Kremlin did not respond to the satellite pictures.

The United Nations on Friday detailed a "horror story" of possible war crimes and abuses unfolding in Ukraine, citing indiscriminate shelling, hundreds of summary executions and the widespread devastation of civilian lives.

"Over these eight weeks, international humanitarian law has not merely been ignored but seemingly tossed aside," U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said.

"Our work to date has detailed a horror story of violations perpetrated against civilians," Bachelet said in a statement.

While Ukrainian forces have committed abuses, including ill treatment or torture of prisoners of war, "the vast majority" of alleged abuses were attributed to the Russian armed forces, Ravina Shamdasani, a spokesperson for the U.N. human-rights office, said during a news briefing in Geneva.

She said U.N. human-rights monitors in Ukraine had documented the summary execution of 50 civilians in Bucha, a few miles west of Kyiv, Ukraine's capital. Monitors are investigating allegations involving the killings of more than 300 civilians in other areas that had been controlled by Russian forces and also 75 cases of sexual violence, Shamdasani said.

The latest U.N. data shows that 2,435 civilians have been confirmed killed in the fighting since Russia's invasion of Ukraine -- but the true toll is likely far higher.

"There already has been a bloodbath," Shamdasani said. "We are very worried about what's coming next."

The U.N. estimates that at least 3,000 civilians have died because they were unable to access medical care or because of strenuous conditions -- including being forced to shelter in basements or apartments for days or weeks on end, Bachelet's statement read.

It cited widespread detention of civilians by Russian forces -- with monitors confirming 155 cases -- including of local officials, journalists and human-rights activists. Some were reportedly tortured or ill-treated and left without food or water, the statement added.

"Those in command of armed forces must make it clear to their fighters that anyone found to have been involved in such violations will be prosecuted and held accountable," Bachelet said.

Information for this article was contributed by David Keyton, Yesica Fisch, Mstyslav Chernov, Felipe Dana, Yuras Karmanau, Inna Varenytsia, Robert Burns, Aamer Madhani and staff members of The Associated Press; and by Anton Troianovski, Ivan Nechepurenko, Michael Levenson and Nick Cumming-Bruce of The New York Times.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an expansion of graves at a cemetery near Vynohradne, approximately 12 kilometers east of Mariupol, Ukraine, on April 15, 2022. From mid-March through mid-April, there are new excavations at Vynohradne that consist of parallel trenches, with each trench approximately 40-meters long. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)



A man takes cover with his dog under a building as the sound of rockets is heard following a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)



Residents look at their house destroyed by a Russian bomb in Chernihiv on Friday, April 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)



Firefighters work inside a building destroyed by a Russian bomb in Chernihiv on Friday, April 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)



A man wearing a gas mask helps firefighters extinguish a fire on a residential building following a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)



This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a cemetery before the expansion of graves near Vynohradne, approximately 12 kilometers east of Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 22, 2022. Since April 1 until mid-April, additional trenches have been excavated at the Vynohradne cemetery. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)



A firefighter opens the door of a burning apartment after a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)



People walk near an apartment on fire after it was hit during a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)



Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a shop following a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)











