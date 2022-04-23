Stamps man charged with manslaughter allegedly lost car to victim in dice game

STAMPS -- A man charged with manslaughter in Lafayette County lost his car to the victim in a dice game not long before an early-morning shooting, authorities said.

Tony Cheatham, 41, aka Flea Bag, was arrested early on the morning of April 16 by Stamps police and charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of 29-year-old Markeith Ray Anderson. Officer Daniel Moore was making rounds when he heard the sound of gunshots coming from the area of First, Second or Third Street at 5:27 a.m. April 16, according to a probable cause affidavit.

At 5:29 a.m., Moore requested an ambulance to Chestnut Street and within minutes advised that he had Tony Cheatham in custody. Anderson was lying on the ground, bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound.

Cheatham was located between two cars with his hands in the air, authorities said.

When asked if he shot Anderson, authorities said that Cheatham replied, "Yeah, but I didn't mean to."

A handgun was recovered from the scene.

Authorities said Cheatham lost a substantial amount of money in a dice game with four or five people at a house in the 100 block of Chestnut and reportedly pawned his car to Anderson for $1,000. Cheatham thought he was going to buy the car back from Anderson for $1,500, the authorities said.

Cheatham and Anderson tussled after arguing about Anderson's refusal to sell the car back to Cheatham, authorities said. Cheatham claimed Anderson pulled a gun from his pocket and fired a shot at Cheatham. Cheatham reported that he wrestled the weapon away from Anderson and fired it in Anderson's direction.

Cheatham is being held in the Miller County jail. Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Connie Mitchell, who serves Miller and Lafayette counties, said Cheatham's bail is set at $150,000.