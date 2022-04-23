COMMUNITY SPORTS

Benefit pickleball tournament set in Bella Vista

A pickleball tournament benefitting Cassie Kautzer is scheduled for Monday. May 2 at the Branchwood Pickleball courts in Bella Vista.

There are three divisions of play with the women-only starting at 2, followed by mixed play at 3:30 p.m., and men's play at 5 p.m.

The enter fee is $25 per player but larger donations are being accepted to assist Kautzer, who was recently diagnozed with breast cancer at the age of 38.

Players will draw for court numbers and play 10-minute rounds, rotating courts depending on record. The final two remaining on court No. 1 will be declared the winners.

For information or to enter, email hoaglala@aol.com. Players are asked to wear pink to support Cassie's fight.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Bryant set to face Texas power in border battle

Bryant, the reigning four-time Class 7A state champion, will face a team from Texas for the third season in a row.

The Hornets, who went 12-1 in 2021, will take on Denton (Texas) Ryan in the Battle of the Border Showcase on Sept. 16 at Independence Stadium in Shreveport.

Ryan went 12-2 last season and advanced to the Class 5A state quarterfinals, where it lost College Station 26-21. For the Hornets, it'll be a chance to test themselves against another powerhouse program from Texas.

Bryant lost to Longview 24-21 during Week 3 last season but beat Trinity Christian 44-40 in 2020.

-- Erick Taylor

Norton resigns from Texarkana

Barry Norton resigned as Texarkana's head coach Wednesday.

"I have enjoyed leading the Arkansas High Razorback athletic program for the last five years, and now I believe it is time for someone else to take the reins," Norton said in a news release. "I can't thank Dr. [Becky] Kesler and the board of trustees enough for the opportunity and the support that they have provided."

Norton went 32-19 since taking over the Razorbacks' program in 2017 and led them to a conference championship in 2018. He's been a coach for the past 35 years overall, with 23 of those spent as a head coach.

The district is currently accepting applications for Norton's replacement.

-- Erick Taylor

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Hendrix finalizes schedule

Hendrix College announced Friday it has finalized its schedule for the 2022 season.

The Warriors begin the season with a home game against Austin (Texas) on Sept. 3 at 1 p.m. They'll hit the road for their other two nonconference games, playing Washington (Mo.) on Sept. 10 and Howard Payne (Texas) on Sept. 17.

After a bye week, Hendrix begins Southern Athletic Association play against Trinity (Texas) on Oct. 1 in Conway. A game at Millsaps (Tenn.) is next on Oct. 8, before home games against Sewanee (Tenn.) on Oct. 15 and Centre (Ky.) on Oct. 22. The Warriors finish the season with three consecutive road games at Birmingham-Southern (Ala.) on Oct. 29, Rhodes (Tenn.) on Nov. 5 and Berry (Ga.) on Nov. 12.

GOLF

Hendrix's Cody tied for second

Cole Cody of Hendrix College is tied for second place individually after Friday's first round of the Southern Athletic Association Championship in Braselton, Ga.

Cody shot an even-par 73 and is tied with four other golfers in second place, two strokes behind leader Sammy Brucker of Birmingham Southern (Ala.). The Warriors sit in eighth place as a team after shooting a 32-over 324 total. Oglethorpe (Ga.) leads the team standings after shooting a 2-over 294, followed by Birmingham Southern (Ala.) and Sewanee (Tenn.).

SOFTBALL

Hendrix splits pair at SAA Tournament

Hendrix College split its two games Friday at the Southern Athletic Association Tournament in Mount Berry, Ga., beating Rhodes (Tenn.) 3-0 and losing to Berry (Ga.) 5-0.

First baseman Aubrey Lee went 2 for 3 to lead Hendrix in the first game, including an RBI double in the fifth inning. Andie Houser had an RBI single in the fourth inning for the Warriors and Grace Bryant added an RBI double in the fifth. Skyler Teague (8-2) threw a complete game three-hitter in the circle with 1 walk and 3 strikeouts.

Hendrix was held without a hit in the second game. Hailey Johnston (8-7) took the loss after allowing all 5 runs on 9 hits with 2 walks and 1 strikeout over 4 innings.

TENNIS

Arkansas men, women fall in SEC quarters

The University of Arkansas men's team fell to Kentucky 4-0 on Friday in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament in Athens, Ga., while the women's team fell to host Florida 4-1 in Gainesville, Fla.

Kentucky, ranked No. 10 and the third seed in the tournament, won two matches to win the doubles point, then got singles victories from Joshua Lapadat, Francois Musitelli and Gabriel Diallo to claim the sweep.

The Arkansas women claimed two of three doubles matches to earn their only point, getting victories from the teams of Kelly Keller and Indianna Spink, as well as Lenka Stara and Laura Rijkers. Florida won four singles matches to claim the victory, thanks to wins from Emma Shelton, McCartney Kessler, Alicia Dudeney and Sara Dahlstrom.

ASU's Rice and Zukic named to All-Sun Belt first team

Arkansas State junior Thea Rice and sophomore Nejla Zukic were one of three pairs recognized as part of the Sun Belt Conference's annual awards Thursday.

Rice, a Hot Springs native, and Zukic went 7-2 in league play at No. 1 doubles as the Red Wolves won the doubles point in seven of 10 matches. On the season, the tandem went 12-6 in dual matches and 19-11 overall.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

UCA's Nonyama honored as first-team All-ASUN

Fuka Nonoyama capped Central Arkansas' first season in the ASUN Conference with a spot on the league's all-conference first team.

The junior from Myoshi, Japan went 8-0 in ASUN play, compiling a 14-4 record on the season. She played 14 of 18 matches at No. 2 singles and hasn't lost since March 5 against Louisiana-Monroe.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

BOWLING

ASU signs Johansson

Arkansas State University announced Friday the signing of Nora Johansson to a national letter of intent.

Johansson, of Eksjo, Sweden, has been selected to play at the International Bowling Federation U21 World Championship in Heisignborg, Sweden, on June 20-29. She was the first female to play in an international championship two-handed. At 16, she bowled in the 2019 European Youth Championships, winning bronze medals in all-event and team championships. She earned gold medals in team and doubles, while taking silver in all-event at the 2019 Nordic Championships. She then won a gold medal in masters, a silver in all-event and a bronze in team at the 2021 European Youth Championships.

VOLLEYBALL

Lyon College hires new coach

Lyon College announced the hiring of Kortney Cunningham as its new volleyball coach.

Cunningham has served as an assistant coach at Northwestern Oklahoma State since June 2019. She was an American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Region selection at Kansas Wesleyan in 2016, where she was also named to the all-Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference team. Cunningham was on the 2017 Kansas Wesleyan team that was co-conference champion.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services