1. The ------ witch will ------ 100 years.

2. The diver performed a double ------ and landed in the --------.

3. Over a long period of -------- the star will ------ a great deal of energy.

4. There was a -------- of -------- among the prisoners.

5. The -------- were placed in a maze that was shaped like a --------.

6. Take a ------ at the gift, but please -------- it a secret.

7. The doctor in charge of the patient in the mental ------was not able to -------- any final conclusions.

8. The wounded ------ ran upstream against the ------ of the current.

9. His -------- followed him faithfully every -------- of the way.

ANSWERS:

1. Evil, live

2. Loop, pool

3. Time, emit

4. Mood, doom

5. Rats, star

6. Peek, keep

7. Ward, draw

8. Wolf, flow

9. Pets, step