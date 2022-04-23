Super Quiz: Forward and Backward Words

1. The ------ witch will ------ 100 years.
2. The diver performed a double ------ and landed in the --------.
3. Over a long period of -------- the star will ------ a great deal of energy.
4. There was a -------- of -------- among the prisoners.
5. The -------- were placed in a maze that was shaped like a --------.
6. Take a ------ at the gift, but please -------- it a secret.
7. The doctor in charge of the patient in the mental ------was not able to -------- any final conclusions.
8. The wounded ------ ran upstream against the ------ of the current.
9. His -------- followed him faithfully every -------- of the way.
ANSWERS:
1. Evil, live
2. Loop, pool
3. Time, emit
4. Mood, doom
5. Rats, star
6. Peek, keep
7. Ward, draw
8. Wolf, flow
9. Pets, step