Talented and deep, line ready for show

Offensive line glance

RETURNING STARTERS C Ricky Stromberg (13 starts in 2021), RT Dalton Wagner (10), LG Brady Latham (13), RG Beaux Limmer (11)

LOSSES LT Myron Cunningham (13), Ty Clary (5), Ray Curry Jr.

Who’s back Senior Luke Jones, juniors Ty’Kieast Crawford, Dylan Rathcke*; sophomores Marcus Henderson, Jalen St. John; redshirt freshmen Cole Carson, Devon Manuel, Terry Wells,

WHO’S NEW Andrew Chamblee, E’Marion Harris, Eli Henderson,

WALK-ONS Josh Street

*DNP during spring with medical issue

Analysis

The Razorbacks brought four starters back for position coach Cody Kennedy, but Stromberg and Wagner have missed substantial time, affording Henderson and Crawford plenty of work with the starting unit. Kennedy is cross training almost every member of the line, trying to develop four reliable centers and lots of functionality. Arkansas’ defensive front has done a lot of stunting and blitzing this spring, giving the offense critical work at recognizing and picking up the twists and pressures. Jones will get first crack at LT, with Crawford, Lathan and Manuel all in the mix. If Stromberg and Wagner are healthy in the fall, the Razorbacks should have their best depth here in years.

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas football team wraps up its 15th workout of spring drills today, and even though the Razorbacks won't be holding that modified scrimmage at Reynolds Razorback Stadium, there's a strong possibility many of the players will actually be in the 76,000-seat venue tonight.

That's because Razorback Stadium has been fitted out for a live concert by country music star Garth Brooks as part of his lengthy stadium tour.

There's a good bet a selection of Razorback offensive linemen will attend the show, and that is where this story begins.

A curious anomaly has occurred during Coach Sam Pittman's two-plus seasons as former offensive line guru-turned Arkansas head coach.

Pittman and his staff are drawing praise far and wide for their recruiting accomplishments through three signing classes and the potential makeup of a fourth. But none of the signees of his prized position group has become a big-time contributor to the Razorbacks' offense.

The evolution to a "Pittman style" offensive line -- huge players with great feet and bend with early round NFL Draft potential -- looks to be on the way, but that transition might not take effect until the 2023 season.

Why? Because four veterans who have accounted for a whopping 100 career starts return in 2022, including center Ricky Stromberg, right tackle Dalton Wagner and guards Brady Latham and Beaux Limmer.

Members of that quartet have pro potential as well. Stromberg considered declaring early for the NFL Draft over the winter but elected to return for his senior season. The 6-9, 337-pound Wagner could get a shot at the pros unless his current name, image and likeness deal with World Wrestling Entertainment's "Next In Line" program bears fruit sooner.

Heralded offensive line coach Cody Kennedy, who was one of 15 semifinalists for the Broyles Award last season, which is given to the top assistant coach in college football, is overseeing the most experienced unit the Razorbacks will have this fall.

Pittman riffed on the group early this spring.

"I hope it's one of the better ones in the SEC," he said. "We have experience coming back. We've got the middle man in Stromberg. Again he looks better. He has changed his body tone. Gotten stronger.

"But anytime you have a middle guy in there and two tackles that are good players ... we've still got to find the left one, but we truly believe that we've got them on campus."

Finding a replacement for three-year starter Myron Cunningham at left tackle has been a focus of spring drills.

The top candidate to handle the blocking on quarterback KJ Jefferson's blind side is 6-5, 327-pound Luke Jones, a Pulaski Academy product who signed with Notre Dame out of high school but transferred back to his home state in 2019 after one season with the Irish.

Jones has worked at various spots as a utility lineman. He credits the unit's work ethic and what looks to be an improved pass rush with helping the offensive line evolve during spring practices.

"I think we're a real hard-working unit," Jones said. "I think our D-line makes us better every day. Our defense definitely makes us better. Great leaders like KJ on offense are pushing us through workouts, through practices. We've got a good unit."

Jones has the kind of size Pittman wants to see, and the Arkansas coaches have recruited to that philosophy recently espoused by offensive coordinator Kendal Briles: If you miss, miss big.

Waiting in the wings are big guys like 6-5, 347-pound Ty'Kieast Crawford, who has taken plenty of work with the starters in spring with Wagner resting a back issue; 6-9, 366-pound Devon Manuel; 6-6, 311-pound Andrew Chamblee; 6-7, 362-pound E'Marion Harris; 6-4, 315-pound Eli Henderson, and others.

The last three on the list are all true freshmen and early enrollees who are beginning their college careers with "college ready" kinds of frames. Fellow freshman Patrick Kutas, a 6-6, 303-pounder from Christian Brothers in Memphis, who will arrive this summer, joins Chamblee and Harris as 4-star signees from the latest class.

Crawford, who played in six games at North Carolina-Charlotte in 2020, then spent much of last season working on dropping weight and getting more fit, looks to be on the brink of winning a job or earning more playing time this fall.

"Ty'Kieast looks really good at 347 [pounds], so he's probably down another 20 pounds," Pittman said.

Briles said Cunningham's work at left tackle was much appreciated by coaches and players alike.

"He limited a lot of the mistakes that we had protecting KJ's backside last year and did a really nice job in the run game," Briles said. "Luke Jones has been playing that position. He's done a nice job. Luke knows it and we've told him, physicality has got to be the biggest thing for him and he's done a nice job of that this spring."

Crawford has picked up the bulk of his work at right tackle in Wagner's absence, but he could contend at left tackle, where Latham and Manuel have also gotten in work in the spring.

"Latham, he can play there," Briles said. "We'd like to be able to keep him in at guard, but he's athletic enough to be out there and play. Ty'Kieast Crawford has had a really nice camp so far. He's been on the right side because we've been real smart with Wagner, making sure we keep him healthy.

"The guy has played a ton of ball, So Ty'Kieast has gotten a lot of those reps. I think Jones has done a nice job. Ty'Kieast would be the one if we moved him over there that could really challenge him at this point."

Latham, a 6-5, 303-pounder and a 23-game starter the past two seasons, has the potential to play any spot on the front.

"They've been moving me around a lot this spring," he said. "I've been mainly playing guard and tackle, a little bit of center. I'm pretty comfortable wherever they want me. So I kind of think that's why they've been moving me, to get me comfortable at different positions. It's been fun."

The coaches have also been smart with Stromberg, who tweaked a knee early this spring and did not participate in last week's last major "thud" work for the veterans. That has allowed 6-5, 287-pound Marcus Henderson substantial work with the starters. Once praised for his athleticism and footwork by Pittman as a potential left tackle, Henderson had trouble putting on weight and fell back as a sophomore.

Now he's mixing it up with the team's top defensive tackles and gaining the kind of competitive edge he'll need as Stromberg's likely successor.

Otherwise, training the next wave of offensive linemen to be agile and physical with big weight is the direction Pittman would like to head.

"If they have feet and twitch," Pittman said regarding the potential for increased physicality. "You can have a car in there, but if it doesn't have any gas in it, you can't move anybody. So if they have feet and quick-twitch, the bigger, the better, that's been my philosophy."

Pittman is not ruling out contributions by an incoming lineman this year, although winning a starting job is rare for a true freshman.

"It just depends on how fast the freshmen get ready ... because Chamblee and Harris are very, very talented," Pittman said.