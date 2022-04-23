Talk focuses on ‘Financial Caregiving’

The New Horizons Extension Homemakers Club met April 11 and heard a presentation from Sharon Johnson on "Financial Caregiving-Consider Your Options."

Johnson shared with members the types of informal and formal caregivers, what they are and how they work, according to a news release.

She provided names of websites and a resource guide book where more information is available, and she discussed questions to ask when choosing a caregiver.

Also during the meeting, members brought items collected for the animal shelters in Pine Bluff and White Hall, which were chosen as the New Horizons EHC Community Service Project.

Some members visited the Pine Bluff Animal Control and Care Center and helped walk, entertain, or just love on some of the cats and dogs in there. Sophia Gwin recently presented the Pine Bluff site with donations from New Horizons EHC, according to the release.

People interested in joining the New Horizons EHC or working with their community service project should call the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service at (870) 534-1033.

