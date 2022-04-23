Tools & Toys: HydroArtPod and Awaken B90 Handshower Kit

HydroArtPod

What’s to love: An automated growing system that can provide fresh food for your family year ’round, but looks nice as a sleek white panel hanging on the wall. Because it has its own grow lights, it can be hung in a living room or kitchen — no window needed.

What does it do: Made to make indoor gardening easy and accessible using a hydroponic system, HydroArtPod uses SeedPods — with a selection of herbs, greens and vegetable seeds — to start the seeds and NutrioPods to feed the plants. The system uses a smartphone app to adjust light and water and to let the user know when to feed plants and best time for harvesting. It is expensive, but might be worth it in the long run when considering the price of fresh organic produce. The HydroArtPod sells for $749. Visit hydro-art-pod.com for more information.

■ ■ ■

Awaken B90 Handshower Kit

What’s to love: A handshower, made by Kohler, with a modern-looking design that has three different spray patterns — wide coverage, intense drenching or targeted — that change easily with a thumb tab.

What does it do: The Handshower comes in polished chrome or brushed nickel and has a 24-inch slide bar and 60-inch hose. The finish is easy to clean and resists tarnish and corrosion and mineral buildup. The list price for the nickel finish is $244.20 and the list price for the chrome is $168.40. Visit us.kohler.com for more information.