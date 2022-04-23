Women’s group presents awards

The Progressive Women's Association conducted its Woman of the Year/Business Associate of the Year Banquet recently.

Alice Erwin, president, welcomed attendees to the event honoring Woman of the Year Shirley Davis, and Business Associate of the Year Mike Adam and his daughter, Michelle Adam.

"Fulfill Your Education With Dreams" was the name of the event at the White Hall Community Center, according to a news release.

Pat Hooks, 2021-2022 Woman of the Year, presented the 2022-2023 Woman of the Year Award to Davis. The award is presented to a woman who is recognized as going over and beyond by her peers.

Davis assists the group in all endeavors. Offering assistance financially and emotionally, she excels at selling chances for quilts and afghans, which are moneymakers for the group's scholarships, according to the release.

Davis graduated nursing school in 1978. She has worked in Missouri, Mississippi and Arkansas until 2007. She is a member of the First Baptist Church of White Hall and "loves to play dominoes," according to the release.

Sherry Rickett (Lucky's Cafe), the 2021-2022 Business Associate of the Year, presented the 2022-2023 Business Associate of the Year to father and daughter, Mike and Michelle Adam, representing Cycle and Marine Supercenter.

Mike Adam and his wife, Jan, started the business in 1971, and it was called Two Strokes Cycle Service.

"Mike's nickname was Two Stroke because he worked two strokes and really made them run," according to the release.

In 1976, the business moved to East Harding Avenue and was called Cycle Center Inc. In 2000, Cycle and Marine Supercenter was built at its present location, 3211 Camden Road, and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Adam has donated items for the auctions, been an ad and scholarship donor and helped the organization in numerous ways.

"He continues his support in memory of his late wife, Jan Adam, who was a devoted member of the group," according to the release.

Also during the banquet, Erwin introduced the speakers, Allison Anderson and Glenda Peyton. Anderson has been an EMT for 24 years. She works for EASI (Emergency Ambulance Services Inc.) Anderson discussed her education and the many joys she has received from her job.

Peyton has been involved in education for many years. She stated that learning begins in infancy and is a life-long process. She stressed the importance of a good education and the effects that teachers have on their students.

Erwin recognized the following donors to the Ann Douthit Memorial Scholarship Fund: Cycle and Marine Supercenter, Noel and Lana Foster, Lauren Burgess Cannon, Larry Goodnight, Brenda and Rickey Doucey, Nancy and Bob Rosen, Amy and Tracey Welch, Pat and Avis Hooks, Travis Erwin, Patty Ray Goodwin, Tabitha and Matthew Ryals, Marty Reed, Ethel Ritter, Amy and Dean Dancer, Jean Upshaw, Alice Erwin, Noel Foster, Bernice Foster, Mary Jo Wilson, Gayla Smith, Linda and Lee Hurd, Scott Burgess (Dan Lo Properties), Barbara and Jerry Waggoner, Pat Reed, Helen Hulse, and Dottie and Jim Yarbrough.

Cycle and Marine Supercenter, Lucky's Cafe, and Century 21 United-Marty Reed were recognized as ad donors.

Erwin presented the Good Guy Awards to Avis Hooks, Travis Erwin, Jerry Waggoner, and Larry Goodnight.

Bernice Foster, scholarship chairman, announced that the group is currently giving nine scholarships to recipients Megan Tyler, Emily Grace Welch, Hope Robinson, Erica Smith, Sydney Foster, Sarah Catherine Reed, Anna Grace Bailey, Kayla Blevins, and Morgan Lunsford.

After Patty Goodwin and Amy Dancer distributed the door prizes, Erwin thanked everyone for attending.