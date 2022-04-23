Yom HaShoah to remember Holocaust

If you go

A Yom HaShoah program will be held at Synagogue Agudath Achim, 7901 W. Capitol Ave. in Little Rock, at 7 p.m. Thursday.

In English, the murder of 6 million Jews by the Nazis is referred to as the Holocaust, from the Greek for burnt offering.

In Hebrew, it's known as the Shoah, a word meaning "Catastrophe" and sometimes translated as "Calamity" or "Destruction."

Yom HaShoah, sometimes referred to as Holocaust Remembrance Day, has been observed in Arkansas since at least the mid-1980s.

On Thursday, Reform, Conservative and Orthodox Jews will gather at Synagogue Agudath Achim in Little Rock for this year's observance.

Similar ceremonies will be held around the world.

Poet Julia Kolchinsky Dasbach will speak at the Little Rock gathering.

Her great-grandfather disappeared shortly after the occupation of Kyiv by the Nazis. He is believed to have been one of the 33,771 Jews massacred in Babyn Yar on Sept. 29 and 30, 1941, shortly after Germany seized control.

Currently the Murphy Visiting Fellow in English-Creative Writing at Hendrix College, Dasbach lived for a time with her great-grandmother after immigrating to the United States from Ukraine in 1993. While the elderly woman never shared her experiences in the war, late in life, with the onset of dementia, she was tormented by fears that a Nazi would find her and frustrated that her family wouldn't help as she hid.

In recent weeks, as Russia rained down death on the country of her birth, Dasbach, who moved to the United States when she was 6 years old, has watched in horror as her native land has been terrorized once again, in a move that the invaders have labeled "de-Nazification."

"For me as a writer, I keep trying to write but there are no words," she said. "I just wrote a poem and I just say, 'My body hurts, but nothing's hurt. It's a physical pain that I feel, and yet I am not the one being physically wounded.' And even that is its own kind of pain. Because it's watching this atrocity at a distance knowing that there is so little I can do."

The destruction in Ukraine is happening in our age; we are all witnesses, she noted.

"We imagine these atrocities as things that happened so long ago, and they're things that happened somewhere very far away, and it's things that couldn't happen again," she said. "We are seeing these very same atrocities happening right now."

Bad news arrives instantaneously over the internet and hourly on the radio.

"I couldn't leave my car when I heard that the mobile crematoriums were being used for civilians. In Mariupol, there's so many deaths that that is what they're doing to get rid of the bodies," she said. The city's mayor, Vadym Boichenko, estimates that 21,000 civilians have already perished.

"There are going to be so many children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who again, have no record or trace of their mother, father, great-grandfather," she said.

"I didn't think that another generation was going to have to bear it. I would have thought that we would have learned something," she said. "Agony is not enough of a word to capture it."

Rabbi Mark Biller of Synagogue Agudath Achim said it's important to pause and reflect on those who suffered.

"We're remembering people who were taken simply for being who they were," Biller said. "To me, there's a holiness in remembering those lives."

Rabbi Barry Block of Congregation B'nai Israel emphasized the immensity and the sophistication of the savagery.

"There's never been any event in human history like the Holocaust, where there was an organized governmental official policy to exterminate an entire people from the whole face of the Earth, using the most advanced technology that there was," he said. "It's terribly important to remember that."

Rabbi Pinchus Ciment, director of Lubavitch of Arkansas, said Yom HaShoah commemorations "remind humanity of how quickly we can go from being helpful to being destructive."

"We have a responsibility and an obligation to bring the world to a place where such a thing wouldn't ever happen again," he said.

Yom HaShoah is usually celebrated on the 27th of Nisan on the Jewish calendar. It comes one week after the end of Passover.

"It's a big deal in Israel, a day of commemoration and observance, but it is also observed by Jews across the diaspora, as well," said Dorian Stuber, a Hendrix College English professor who teaches Holocaust literature.

World War II ended in 1945; the modern state of Israel was founded in 1948. The first Yom HaShoah observances occurred there in 1951.

"In the '50s, the first decade of the State of Israel, about a third of the ... Jewish population of Israel were Holocaust survivors," Stuber said.

While the number of Holocaust survivors is dwindling, their stories will be told by the generations that follow.

"I think that the memory of the Holocaust remains really central to identity," Stuber said. "I don't see that changing anytime soon."