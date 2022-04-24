2 new coaches greeted at UAM





Since David Midlick began duties as University of Arkansas at Monticello women's basketball coach last week, he estimates he's visited athletic department offices 10 times a day.

It's helped the former Delta State University and Austin Peay State University coach get his feet wet.

"It's definitely been a whirlwind, and I definitely, most lastly, want to thank my wife Leslie," Midlick said. "She's allowed me to pursue my passion since 2003 and it has not always been easy. I think she does enjoy it as well, too, most of the time."

Midlick was publicly introduced along with volleyball coach Katrina English at an on-campus news conference Thursday. They are the first two head coaches Hud Jackson has hired since he was given the full-time athletic director role last month.

Midlick will take on the task of reversing the fortunes of a team that went 0-28 this past season, which was Markell Cox's second season at the helm. Cox's departure was not announced.

"The UAM and Monticello community, I want you to have a team you can be proud of on the court and off the court," Midlick said "I get that when I've been at other schools, you know, 'What can we do to help?' Come to the games. Support these young women on the floor, be in the stands, be loud, cheer, support them; they're going to put a lot of hard work into it. I know the volleyball team is going to put a lot of hard work in; I'm going to be at your games, and I hope you come out and support all the athletic teams this upcoming year at the university."

Midlick, most recently assistant coach at Southeast Missouri State University, also invited former UAM players to connect with current players, saying they're on a journey together. The Cotton Blossoms last posted a winning record in the 2019-20 season, when they went 20-11 under Greg Long and lost in the championship game of the Great American Conference tournament.

English hopes to translate her success at Kentucky State University, where the Thorobrettes finished second in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference last fall, to championship status in Monticello.

"With my new hire here, we're looking to continue to bring and build on what's already here and establish the foundation of winning," English said. "Establishing that in the classroom and off the classroom and make sure we are a representation of what greatness and competitive greatness will, and can continue to, be. Right now we're focusing on the three 'C's, which are what? Compassion, composure, and confidence. Those are the things that we're focusing on with the returners this year, and looking to bring in about seven to 10 more ladies, so that we can develop the strength of the program."

The Blossoms went 9-20 last fall under Jocelyn Garcia, who left after three seasons to become assistant coach at Butler University.

Katrina English





