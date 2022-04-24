4 from missing boat discovered in Japan

TOKYO -- The Japanese Coast Guard said Sunday that its and police helicopters found four of the 26 people on a tour boat missing in the frigid waters of northern Japan since the day before.

The four people were found near the tip of Shiretoko Peninsula, but the coast guard said it could not confirm whether they were rescued alive.

The boat carrying 24 passengers, including two children and two crew members, had disappeared after sending a distress call Saturday, saying it took on water and was beginning to sink.

Sunday's rescue comes after nearly 19 hours of intense search involving six patrol boats, several aircraft and divers. The coast guard said the search continued through the night.

The 19-ton Kazu 1 made an emergency call in early afternoon, saying the ship's bow had flooded and it was beginning to sink and tilt while traveling off the western coast of Shiretoko Peninsula in the northern island of Hokkaido, the coast guard said.

The tour boat has since lost contact, according to the coast guard.

Average April sea temperatures in Shiretoko National Park are just above freezing.

An official of the vessel's operator, Shiretoko Pleasure Cruise, said he could not comment because he had to respond to calls from families of the passengers.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who was attending a two-day water summit in Kumamoto in southern Japan, was canceling his program for Sunday and was set to return to Tokyo to deal with the missing boat, the NHK public broadcaster reported.

High waves and strong winds were observed in the area around noon, according to a local fisheries cooperative. Japanese media reports said fishing boats had returned to port before noon because of the bad weather.

NHK said there was a warning for waves of up to 9 feet high.

The low temperature and strong wind could cause hypothermia and put the passengers in severe conditions for survival, according to Jun Abe, vice chairman of the Society of Water Rescue and Survival Research. "It's a very severe condition especially when they are wet," Abe told TBS.

According to the operator's website, the tour takes about three hours and offers a scenic view of the western coast of the peninsula, including the nature and animals such as whales, dolphins and the brown bear. The national park is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site and is famous as the southernmost region to see drifting sea ice.