Angel for Fashion E-commerce site set up to sell Ukrainian clothing

Angel for Fashion is a new e-commerce platform that sells the wares of 30 Ukrainian designers. The styles it offers are eclectic: There are breezy dresses inspired by traditional Ukrainian designs from the Foberini label; cheekily glamorous looks from Frolov; and macabre leather offerings, like Kofta bags and Bob Basset masks and harnesses.

"It's one of the most thriving and vital atmospheres," Alina Bairamova, creative director of Angel for Fashion, said of her country's fashion industry.

"Meeting the world was inevitable," she added. "It has just sped up the process by the war."

Angel for Fashion, at angelforfashion.com, was the brainchild of Jen Sidary, whose resume includes stints at Zappos and Vivienne Westwood. The site works on a dropship model, with Angel for Fashion taking a percentage of sales in exchange for hosting the products on its site. Orders placed on the site are forwarded to the designers, who handle fulfillment and shipping, the cost of which is included in the garment's price.

More than 800 items are available, although some products are available only for pre-order or come with caveats that shipping could be delayed because of supply chain logistics in a country at war.

Some of the designers, Sidary said, never stopped sketching, sewing and designing, even as their city and country came under attack. Others have repurposed their operations to help the war effort, moved within Ukraine or are traveling back and forth between Ukraine and neighboring countries.

"I did throw on the site that it could take up to six months only because I prefer to not overpromise and under-deliver," Sidary said of potential shipping delays, speaking via Zoom in her smoky Southern California accent. "I mean, I hope things don't take six months."

She added proudly that the site would be available globally, except in Russia and Belarus, which she referred to as "Bela-Russia."

Sidary was enjoying a celebratory tequila on the rocks. Her nails were painted fluorescent yellow, the middle fingers painted blue in what she said was a kiss-off to President Vladimir Putin of Russia. "They're growing out -- at some point I've got to get a new manicure," she said. "But to get this live in three weeks, I've literally been working 17-hour days."