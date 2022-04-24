Arkansas adds 35 active covid cases Saturday in fourth straight day of increases

Active covid-19 cases in Arkansas rose for the fourth day in a row on Saturday, according to data from the state Department of Health.

The increase of 35 active cases was less than half of Friday's spike in the number of Arkansans who have recently tested positive and are possibly still infectious.

The state logged a net 176 active cases in the week from April 16 to 23, according to the data.

Saturday also saw 82 new reported cases, bringing the state's total to 834,946 since March 2020. There have been 746 new cases since April 16.





Pulaski County had the most new cases in the state on Saturday with 16. Craighead County had nine cases, Washington County had seven cases and all other counties had four or fewer, including 45 that had no new cases.

None of the state's 75 counties are under a recommendation that people wear masks indoors, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map of "covid-19 community levels."

Nine Central Arkansas counties are listed as "medium" transmission: Pulaski, Benton, Grant, Lonoke, Prairie, Faulkner, Perry, Conway and Van Buren.











The Health Department's covid-19 data portal did not show any changes in hospital patient data from Friday to Saturday. Hospitals have not been required to report patient data to the Health Department on weekends since mid-March.

On Friday, 50 Arkansans were hospitalized with covid-19, 22 were in intensive care and 13 were on ventilators.

The website also did not report any new deaths of covid-19 Saturday, keeping the state's total at 11,369.

The department reported 3,628 covid-19 vaccines given Saturday, 376 more than April 16. The data showed that 13.5% of Saturday's shots were booster shots, and 564,640 Arkansans have now received boosters.

Health Department data shows that 1,586,120 Arkansans 5 and older are fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of Saturday.