Arkansas take series at Florida

COLLEGE SOFTBALL No. 7 Arkansas takes series, aims for sweep at No. 8 Florida

No. 7 Arkansas snapped 30-game losing streak to No. 8 Florida on Friday night. Less than 24 hours later, the Razorbacks claimed their first series win over the Gators in 22 years.

KB Sides snapped a 4-4 tie with a two-out, RBI double in the top of the sixth inning and pitcher Chenise Delce slammed the door on Arkansas' 5-4 win Saturday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.

It's the first time the Razorbacks have won a series from the Gators since 2000. They won both ends of a doubleheader on April 7, 2000, in Gainesville.

Arkansas (34-8, 13-4 SEC) will go for its first three-game sweep of the Gators today. First pitch is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

Delce, who earned the complete-game win Friday, pitched two scoreless innings to notch her second save of the season. She allowed one hit, struck out three and did not walk a batter.

The junior came on after Florida (35-11, 11-9) put the lead-off runner on base in the bottom of the sixth thanks to an Arkansas error. But Delce retired the next three hitters to leave a runner at third. She allowed a single in the seventh, but sealed the deal with a flyout and strikeout.

Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel said the Razorbacks are now focused on the possibility of a series sweep.

"They've been very business-like, really all year, but this weekend in particular," Deifel said. "Just grinding and finding ways to win and staying the course and just trusting in each other. ... I thought today's win was huge.

"I think they have a really strong confidence in themselves. I felt like even when we got down, they didn't flinch. They just kind of knew, 'OK, we'll score. We'll be fine.' And they just keep finding new ways. KB was really huge for us and Taylor [Ellsworth] with two RBI ground balls, just finding ways to get runs in."

This time the Razorbacks won back-to-back games without hitting a home run. Arkansas ranks among the top five in the country in home runs, but it hasn't hit one out of the park this weekend.

Sides, a graduate transfer from Alabama, finished 3 for 4 with 3 doubles and 2 runs. But it was her double past the Florida left fielder that scored Cally Kildow all the way from first that turned out to be the game-winner.

Hannah Gammill also added three hits, while Taylor Ellsworth drove in two runs despite not getting a hit.

Mary Haff (13-3) earned the win, allowing 4 runs (3 earned) in 5 innings. She allowed 5 hits, struck out 1 and walked 1. Haff bounced back from some rough outings recently. She had allowed 15 runs (10 earned) on 16 hits over her previous 10 1/3 innings.

But she was solid after giving up Cheyenne Lindsey's two-run triple in the first inning. Lindsey also scored on the play following an Arkansas throwing error to give the Gators a 3-1 lead.

The Razorbacks trailed 3-1 after an inning, but surged in front thanks to a three runs in the third. Kildow and Sides started the inning with back-to-back hits to put runners at second and third with nobody out. Hannah McEwen and Ellsworth followed with run-producing outs to tie the game at 3-3.

But Arkansas wasn't finished. Danielle Gibson walked, Gammill singled and Linnie Malkin followed with a run-scoring double to give the Razorbacks a 4-3 lead.

Florida tied the game 4-4 on Charla Echols' sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third.