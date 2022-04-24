Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Game 3: How to watch and listen, forecast, pitching matchup, team comparisons

SCHEDULED GAME TIME Sunday, 1 p.m.

WHERE Blue Bell Park (6,100) in College Station, Texas

RECORDS Arkansas 31-8, 12-5 SEC; Texas A&M 24-14, 9-8 SEC

STREAK Arkansas won 1; Texas A&M lost 1

LAST 10 Arkansas 8-2; Texas A&M 7-3

COACHES Arkansas: Dave Van Horn — 781-410 in 20th season at Arkansas and 1,101-569 in 28th season overall in Division I; Texas A&M: Jim Schlossnagle — 24-14 in first season at Texas A&M and 794-388 in 21st season overall.

SERIES Texas A&M leads 48-46-1, according to the Aggies' record book, which lists games played in 1908 and 1926. Arkansas' record book, which dates to 1960, lists a 46-45 advantage for the Razorbacks.

LAST MEETING Arkansas defeated Texas A&M 3-1 on Saturday in College Station, Texas.

RADIO Razorback Sports Network can be accessed through local FM and AM affiliates, via the Arkansas Razorbacks Gameday app, via the TuneIn app, via the Varsity Network app or on ArkansasRazorbacks.com. Blackouts may apply.

TELEVISION The game will be streamed by SEC Network-Plus and can be accessed on WatchESPN.com and via the ESPN app (carrier login required).

ANNOUNCERS Will Johnson (play-by-play) and Boomer White (analyst)

PITCHING MATCHUP Arkansas RHP Jaxon Wiggins (5-0, 4.66 ERA in 48 1/3 innings) vs. TBA

FORECAST According to the National Weather Service, Sunday will be partly sunny with a high of 89 degrees in College Station. South winds could gust up to 25 mph.

TEAM COMPARISONS

ERA: Arkansas 3.17; Texas A&M 4.19

Runs Scored Per Game: Arkansas 7.49; Texas A&M 6.89

Batting Average: Arkansas .281; Texas A&M .283

Opponent Batting Average: Arkansas .213; Texas A&M .249

Slugging Percentage: Arkansas .489; Texas A&M .450

On-Base Percentage: Arkansas .391; Texas A&M .390

Fielding Percentage: Arkansas .985; Texas A&M .973

NOTABLE Texas A&M is 14-8 at home this season. Arkansas is 4-4 in road games....The Razorbacks entered the series with a three-game lead over Texas A&M, Auburn and Alabama in the SEC West standings....Arkansas has won 15 of 16 series against SEC teams since its last trip to College Station in 2019....Prior to the series, Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn had a 4-0 career record against Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle, who spent the past 18 seasons at TCU....Texas A&M won two of three games at No. 10 Georgia last week, including 23-9 in the series finale. The Aggies defeated No. 25 Dallas Baptist 14-1 in seven innings on Tuesday in College Station.