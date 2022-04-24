Best-sellers

Fiction

1. RUN, ROSE, RUN by Dolly Parton and James Patterson. A singer-songwriter goes to Nashville seeking stardom and is followed by her dark past.

2. SEA OF TRANQUILITY by Emily St. John Mandel. A detective investigating in the wilderness discovers that his actions might affect the timeline of the universe.

3. TIME IS A MOTHER by Ocean Vuong. A second collection of poems by the MacArthur fellow and author of "On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous."

4. THE CANDY HOUSE by Jennifer Egan. In a follow-up to "A Visit From the Goon Squad," a new technology gives the potential to save and share every memory one has ever had.

5. THE PARIS APARTMENT by Lucy Foley. Jess has suspicions about her half-brother's neighbors when he goes missing.

6. WHAT HAPPENED TO THE BENNETTS by Lisa Scottoline. A brush with members of a drug-trafficking organization ushers a suburban family to go into the witness protection program.

7. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

8. THE RECOVERY AGENT by Janet Evanovich. When her family's home is threatened, Gabriela Rose goes with her ex-husband to seek lost treasure in the jungles of Peru.

9. THE DIAMOND EYE by Kate Quinn. In 1937 Ukraine, a history student transforms into a hunter of Nazis known as Lady Death and is sent to America on a goodwill tour.

10. TRUE BIZ by Sara Novic. At a residential school for the deaf, personal and political problems affect the lives of two students and the headmistress.

Nonfiction

1. BITTERSWEET by Susan Cain. The author of "Quiet" suggests ways to embrace loss and suffering within ourselves and others.

2. RECESSIONAL by David Mamet. The Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright lambastes liberal politics, cancel culture and other things he finds objectionable.

3. NOWHERE FOR VERY LONG by Brianna Madia. A young woman and her companions travel the deserts of the American West in an orange van.

4. THE STORYTELLER by Dave Grohl. A memoir by the musician known for his work with Foo Fighters and Nirvana.

5. CRYING IN H MART by Michelle Zauner. The daughter of a Korean mother and Jewish American father and leader of the indie rock project Japanese Breakfast describes creating her own identity after losing her mother to cancer.

6. THE 1619 PROJECT edited by Nikole Hannah-Jones, Caitlin Roper, Ilena Silverman and Jake Silverstein. Viewing America's entanglement with slavery and its legacy, in essays adapted and expanded from The New York Times Magazine.

7. BLOOD AND RUINS by Richard Overy. A reassessment of World War II as the "last imperial war" and a call for a more global perspective on the war.

8. ONE DAMN THING AFTER ANOTHER by William P. Barr. The former attorney general for George H.W. Bush and Donald Trump gives his account of those two tenures.

9. WILL by Will Smith with Mark Manson. The actor, producer and musician tells his life story and lessons he learned along the way.

10. FROM STRENGTH TO STRENGTH by Arthur C. Brooks. A columnist for The Atlantic espouses ways to shift priorities and habits to overcome waning abilities in later life.

Paperback fiction

1. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

2. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens.

3. VERITY by Colleen Hoover.

4. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

5. UGLY LOVE by Colleen Hoover.

Paperback nonfiction

1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

2. BETWEEN TWO KINGDOMS by Suleika Jaouad.

3. PANDORA'S JAR by Natalie Haynes.

4. EDUCATED by Tara Westover.

5. ALL ABOUT LOVE by bell hooks.

Source: The New York Times