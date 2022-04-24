Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.
RESIDENTIAL
New Home Estates, 223 Haywood Drive, Little Rock, $1,200,000.
New Home Estates, 229 Haywood Drive, Little Rock, $1,200,000.
New Home Estates, 210 Haywood Drive, Little Rock, $1,000,000.
1M Jeff Fuller Homes, 2715 N. Grant St., Little Rock, $803,000.
Hines Home, LLC., 7 Corlay Drive, Little Rock, $661,000.
Karen James Custom, 204 Haywood Drive, Little Rock, $629,000.
Hines Home, LLC., 9 Corley Drive, Little Rock, $613,400.
Love Construction, 215 Haywood Drive, Little Rock, $600,000.
Willmark Homes, LLC., 4112 Gordon Road, Little Rock, $600,000.
Home Sweet Home, 209 Haywood Drive, Little Rock, $500,000.
Sentry Building, 224 Epernay Loop, Little Rock, $448,000.
Wiggins & Chi, 117 N. Spruce St., Little Rock, $308,000.
Zipco Distinctive Kit, 31 E. Palisades Drive, Little Rock, $300,000.
Edifice Design, LLC., 8117 Kanis Pines Drive, Little Rock, $250,000.
Edifice Design, LLC., 1601 Village Lake Drive, Little Rock, $225,000.
Kustommade Prop., 1619 S. Martin, Little Rock, $176,000.
Welcome Home Ent., 1805 E. Third St., Little Rock, $170,000.
Consolidated Construction, 12 Shady Oak Lane, Little Rock, $150,000.
Rush and Company, 7315 Missouri Ave., Little Rock, $93,000.