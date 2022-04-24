Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

RESIDENTIAL

New Home Estates, 223 Haywood Drive, Little Rock, $1,200,000.

New Home Estates, 229 Haywood Drive, Little Rock, $1,200,000.

New Home Estates, 210 Haywood Drive, Little Rock, $1,000,000.

1M Jeff Fuller Homes, 2715 N. Grant St., Little Rock, $803,000.

Hines Home, LLC., 7 Corlay Drive, Little Rock, $661,000.

Karen James Custom, 204 Haywood Drive, Little Rock, $629,000.

Hines Home, LLC., 9 Corley Drive, Little Rock, $613,400.

Love Construction, 215 Haywood Drive, Little Rock, $600,000.

Willmark Homes, LLC., 4112 Gordon Road, Little Rock, $600,000.

Home Sweet Home, 209 Haywood Drive, Little Rock, $500,000.

Sentry Building, 224 Epernay Loop, Little Rock, $448,000.

Wiggins & Chi, 117 N. Spruce St., Little Rock, $308,000.

Zipco Distinctive Kit, 31 E. Palisades Drive, Little Rock, $300,000.

Edifice Design, LLC., 8117 Kanis Pines Drive, Little Rock, $250,000.

Edifice Design, LLC., 1601 Village Lake Drive, Little Rock, $225,000.

Kustommade Prop., 1619 S. Martin, Little Rock, $176,000.

Welcome Home Ent., 1805 E. Third St., Little Rock, $170,000.

Consolidated Construction, 12 Shady Oak Lane, Little Rock, $150,000.

Rush and Company, 7315 Missouri Ave., Little Rock, $93,000.