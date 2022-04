The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 900 S Arch St., commercial, Meyer Supply, 6 a.m. April 18, property value unknown.

• 1801 Rice St., residential, Crystal Thomas, 12 a.m. April 18, property valued at $1,200.

72204

• 4516 W 27th St., residential, Christopher Stanley, 12 p.m. April 6, property valued at $43.

• 4409 W 24th St., residential, Tiffany Forman, 6 p.m. April 15, property valued at $400.

• 1401 S University Ave., commercial, Vapor Stop, 10:14 p.m. April 17, property valued at $500.

• 1200 S University Ave., commercial, Martys, 12 a.m. April 17, property value unknown.

• 1200 S University Ave., commercial, Shell Superstop, 12 a.m. April 18, property valued at $1,501.

• 1200 S University Ave., commercial, Shell Superstop, 12 a.m. April 18, property valued at $201.

72205

• 8118 W Markham St., residential, Ashley Smith, 1 p.m. April 16, property value unknown.

• 3825 W Markham St., residential, Tiffany Bowie, 12 a.m. April 17, property value unknown.

72206

• 3304 Marshall St., residential, Danielle Dexter, 8:49 a.m. March 26, property valued at $1,050.

•1624 Broadway St., commercial, Foodmart, 11 p.m. April 15, property value unknown.

• 1709 S Gaines St., residential, Maggie McKinney, 5:14 p.m. April 16, property value unknown.

•1624 Broadway St., commercial, Food Mart, 5:25 a.m. April 17, property valued at $200.

• 1423 W Roosevelt Rd., commercial, The Way We Walk, 12 a.m. April 18, property valued at $6,500.

72209

• 6512 Stagecoach Rd., residential, Catheryn Porter, 8 a.m. April 14, property value unknown.

• 9101 Auxor Rd., residential, Amber Williams, 10:13 p.m. April 16, property valued at $65.

• 6421 S University Ave., commercial, Valero, 12 a.m. April 18, property valued at $451.

• 4701 W 65th St., commercial, Dollar General, 5:01 a.m. April 18, property valued at $15.

• 9413 Dartmoor Dr., residential, George Hernandez, 1:49 p.m. April 18, property valued at $51.

• 5211 Park Village Dr., residential, Leean Gourley, 7:30 a.m. April 18, property valued at $2,000.

• 7701 Impala Dr., residential, Desiree Thorton, 12 a.m. April 18, property valued at $401.

• 22 Daven Ct., residential, Siyaisha Stewart, 12 a.m. April 18, property value unknown.

72211

• 1601 N Shackleford Rd., residential, Ralexia Smith, 4 p.m. April 15, property valued at $701.

• 420 Markham Mesa, residential, Treshaun Kelley, 7:30 a.m. April 18, property value unknown.