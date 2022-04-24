Business people

MUGS

• Christy Slay was named chief executive officer for The Sustainability Consortium, a global nonprofit organization creating more sustainable consumer products, jointly administered by Arizona State University in Tempe and the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. Slay started with the group in 2009, its founding year, and has held many leadership roles, including her current role as interim CEO, since October. She received her bachelor of arts in biology from Hendrix College in Conway and earned her Ph.D. in biological sciences from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville in 2010.

• Jana Carter was named the global trade director and foreign trade policy adviser for World Trade Center Arkansas, a part of the University of Arkansas that serves as the trade promotion arm for the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. Carter is a senior executive and lawyer with domestic and international experience advising corporate clients and federal agencies regarding public and government relations, reputational issues and business development.

• Ed Mabry was named the global trade director for aerospace, agriculture and forestry for the World Trade Center Arkansas. Mabry brings more than 40 years' experience in global business development. Before joining World Trade Center Arkansas, Mabry worked for the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service.

• Lisa Parmeter was named global project manager for the World Trade Center Arkansas. Parmeter has experience across a variety of businesses with a focus on operations and human resources.

