Club news: Hill N Dale hikes May 2 in Bella Vista

Railroad Club

Sugar Creek Railroad Club will be holding its next meeting at 6 p.m. April 28 at the A&M Railroad Museum, 306 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale. The club hosts train shows and events to support local charities, while preserving our national railroad heritage.

Information: sugarcreekrailroadclub.com.

DAR

Lovely Purchase and James Bright chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution are hosting a mobile education exhibit at Bella Vista's Veterans Wall of Honor, 103 Veterans Way, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 29.

This event is free and open to the public. The goal is to bring the community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of the nation's heroes. It includes a special "Welcome Home" for any Vietnam veteran.

Information: james.bright.chapter@arkansas-dar.org.

Civil War

The Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. May 5 at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way. The program will be given by Kerry Jones, a National Park Service interpreter at Pea Ridge National Military Park, who will tell the stories of "Eight Common Soldiers At the Battle of Pea Ridge."

The meeting is open to anyone with an interest in the history of the Civil War. There is no admission, but donations are welcomed.

Information: Email dkp55@ymail.com.

Gardeners

The Benton County Master Gardeners will meet at 6 p.m. May 2 at the Bentonville Church of Christ, 816 N.W. Eighth St. in Bentonville. Laura Brewer, with Peel Mansion, will speak about native plants.

Information: home.bentoncountygardening.org.

Hill N Dale

The Hill N Dale Hiking Club will be hiking May 2 in Bella Vista. This will be a 6.4 mile loop hike using the Pinyon Creek, Back 40, Taylor Homestead and SBAT trails. Hikers will meet at 9 a.m. at the Lake Ann Back 40 trailhead (1 Wem Lane at the east end of the lake).

Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann,Trail Boss, at (479) 721-2193 or munster@olemac.net.

Information: bvhikingclub.com.

Altrusa

Altrusa International of Bentonville/Bella Vista welcomes new members. Meetings are held the first and third Tuesdays of the month.

Information: (501) 960-8661, (979) 244-6554 or email cbrown0719@aol.com or riverman77414@yahoo.com.

Astronomers

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society, an amateur astronomy club based in Northwest Arkansas, announces they will be observing Astronomy Week May 7-14. During the week, there will be activities scheduled around the area, with solar viewing at Siloam Springs Farmers Market and George Washington Carver National Monument and a Moon Watch at Hobbs State Park.

Astronomy Day will also be celebrated at the club meeting May 10.

Information: President Bill Murphy at (479) 855-7180.