Kohler funds UAPB, Boys & Girls Club

Kohler Co. announced a community partnership program with several organizations across the country to help provide educational and workforce preparedness opportunities to students.

Locally, funds were awarded to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County, according to a Kohler news release.

UAPB received funding that will be awarded to students majoring in industrial technology management and applied engineering and to support the UAPB STEM Academy, according to a UAPB news release.

Kohler said the goal of the program is to increase access to opportunities and support students from an early age through post-secondary school and as they consider joining the workforce.

Details: https://www.kohlercompany.com/press-room/press-releases/

Virtual veteran career fair set

DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary® will co-host the virtual South Central Region All Veterans Career Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve, according to a news release.

To register for the virtual career fair and access additional no-cost resources, participants should visit jobs.dav.org.



