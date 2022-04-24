North Little Rock notebook

County Fair back

in town in May

Preparation for the Pulaski County Fair is underway as it will return to North Little Rock on May 25-29.

The fair, which will take place at Riverfront Park in North Little Rock, will feature rides, live music and food.

Each day of the fair will have a different music genre featured, with hip-hop, rock and blues, country and blue grass all being showcased. On May 29, it will be Hispanic Heritage night at the fair.

This year's fair will be the second annual Pulaski County Fair after a trial run last fall. Tickets are $5 but are free for children 12 and under.

Argenta district

takes 7 awards

North Little Rock's Argenta Arts District won seven awards in Main Street Arkansas' biannual award ceremony.

The awards were presented at the Arkansas Municipal League's meeting on March 27 in Little Rock where Argenta took home seven awards out of 24 categories.

Some of the winners include Jess McMullen, co-owner of Flyway Brewing and Brood & Barley, for Outstanding Main Street Merchant, and John Crow, of the Argenta Green House, for Outstanding Historical Rehabilitation Tax Credit Project.

"It is an honor to have the hard work and passion of Argenta individuals and organizations recognized alongside other Arkansas communities," said Chris Kent, executive director of Argenta Downtown Council, in a news release.

Hispanic group

honors mayors

Hispanic outreach group Seis Puentes hosted a luncheon Thursday to honor North Little Mayor Terry Hartwick and former Mayors Joe Smith and Patrick Henry Hays.

The men were honored as part of the group's 20th anniversary celebration, reaching out to politicians who have supported the Seis Puentes.