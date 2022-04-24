The following divorces granted were recorded in the Crawford and Sebastian county clerks' offices April 12-18.
CRAWFORD COUNTY
20-520. Hali Carr v. Patrick Carr
21-426. Joshua Grubbs v. Sonia Grubbs
22-19. Amber Shipman v. Jamison Shipman
22-45. Sarah Woughter v. James Woughter
22-97. Teresa Beauford v. Travis Beauford
SEBASTIAN COUNTY
20-248. Levi Wilson v. Heather Wilson
21-290. Kayla Farley v. Chance Farley
21-302. Christie Blanton v. Edward Blanton
21-706. Jose Mauro Hernancez v. Monica Ortiz
21-764. Olen James Hicks v. Michele Hicks
21-815. Phylicia Castleberry v. Otis Jamel Mays
21-906. Tawnie Marable v. Ronald Marable
22-54. Teresa Berry v. Jerry Berry
22-162. Deannia Willis v. Terrance Willis
22-174. Jeannie Gautam v. Anil Gautam