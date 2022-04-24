Ex-aide: Concerns raised to Meadows

WASHINGTON -- A former White House official told the House committee investigating the Capitol riot that then-President Donald Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, had been advised of intelligence reports showing the potential for violence, according to just-released transcripts.

Cassidy Hutchinson, a special assistant in the White House during the Trump administration, told the committee that "there were concerns brought forward" to Meadows before the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, but it was unclear what Meadows did with that information.

"I just remember Mr. Ornato coming in and saying that we had intel reports saying that there could potentially be violence on the 6th," Hutchinson said, presumably referencing Anthony Ornato, a senior Secret Service official. "And Mr. Meadows said: 'All right. Let's talk about it.'"

The exact nature of what Meadows was told is not clear from Hutchinson's testimony. Though law enforcement officials had been bracing for potential violence on Jan. 6, they had not properly accounted for the prospect that a mob would attack the Capitol.

The transcripts were part of a filing late Friday that marked the latest step in a long legal fight over the extent to which Meadows can be forced to cooperate with the committee's investigation. Meadows has handed over thousands of text messages, but he has refused to sit for an interview, has argued that he is immune from having to testify by virtue of his White House position, and has sued the committee.

The filing seeks a court ruling that Meadows has no valid basis for refusing to testify. It says the committee has refined the scope of its request to focus on seven specific topics, including testimony about communication with Congress before Jan. 6, 2021; White House plans to replace the leadership of the Justice Department so the department could pursue Trump's claims of election fraud; and efforts to create alternate slates of state electors who could change the outcome of the 2020 election that Democrat Joe Biden won.

The committee released excerpts of testimony from multiple witnesses it has interviewed, including Hutchinson. Besides describing warnings of potential violence provided to Meadows, Hutchinson revealed how the White House counsel's office cautioned against plans to enlist alternate electors in states, including in meetings involving Meadows and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

The filing also contains new text messages that Meadows turned over, including several from House Republicans who were pushing the former North Carolina congressman to act. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio suggested in a text the night of Jan. 5, 2021 -- the day before Congress was due to certify Biden's victory -- that Vice President Mike Pence "should call out all electoral votes that he believes are unconstitutional as no electoral votes at all."

Meadows texted back in the early hours of Jan. 6: "I have pushed for this. Not sure it is going to happen." Pence ultimately resisted the pressure from Trump and his allies and did not object to Biden's certification.

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., was texting Meadows as early as Dec. 26, 2020: "Mark, just checking in as time continues to count down. 11 days to 1/6 and 25 days to inauguration. We gotta get going!"

In the texts released by the committee, Perry encouraged Meadows to talk to Jeffrey Clark, an assistant attorney general who was sympathetic to Trump's claims of election fraud. A week later, on Jan. 3, Clark attended a meeting at the White House with Trump during which the prospect of elevating Clark to the role of acting attorney general was discussed -- but was resisted by Justice Department officials, who threatened to resign, and by White House lawyers. Trump ultimately backed down.

Hutchinson said Meadows talked "frequently" to Clark, and Hutchinson recalled Clark's presence at the White House and "his frequent outreach and communications."

In another interview released by the committee Friday, former Justice Department official Steven Engel, then the head of the Office of Legal Counsel, said Clark had suggested that the department provide a legal opinion to Pence regarding the vice president's authority to object to the certification of the presidential election. Engel said he told Clark that the idea was "absurd" and reminded him that Pence's role was a ceremonial one as president of the Senate.

The testimony released Friday also reinforced how certain Republicans in Congress were involved in White House discussions about overturning the election.

Hutchinson, for instance, described several calls involving Meadows and members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus in late November and early December in which participants discussed what Pence's role could be on Jan. 6, besides the ceremonial role he was required to play.

On those calls, according to Hutchinson, were representatives from Trump's legal team, including Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell, as well as Jordan and Perry.

Meadows' lawsuit against the committee asked a judge to invalidate two subpoenas that he received from the panel, alleging they were "overly broad and unduly burdensome." The suit accused the committee of overreaching by subpoenaing Verizon for his cellphone records.

After the complaint was filed, the House committee sent a contempt of Congress charge against Meadows to the full House, where it passed on a near-party-line vote. It was the first time the chamber had voted to hold a former member in contempt since the 1830s.

While an earlier contempt referral against former Trump adviser Steve Bannon resulted in an indictment, the Justice Department has been slower to decide whether to prosecute Meadows.

Any criminal case against Meadows would be more complex than that presented against Bannon, in part because Meadows was a White House chief of staff and because he had begun to cooperate with the committee, even providing documents to the nine-member panel.

Meadows' attorney, George Terwilliger, has previously defended his client by arguing that because of Meadows' willingness to turn over records, he should not be compelled to appear for an interview.

McCARTHY RECORDINGS

In other developments, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy had a call with Trump after the release of audio in which McCarthy suggested shortly after the insurrection that the then-president resign.

After the release, McCarthy worked to shore up support among Republicans, calling and texting many lawmakers about his conversation with Trump, sources said. And Trump told The Wall Street Journal that he has had "a very good relationship" with McCarthy.

In the audio, first posted Thursday by The New York Times and aired on Rachel Maddow's MSNBC show, McCarthy is heard discussing with House Republicans the Democratic effort to remove Trump from office after the president's supporters stormed the Capitol.

In the recording of a Jan. 10, 2021, discussion, McCarthy says he would tell Trump, "I think it will pass, and it would be my recommendation you should resign."

McCarthy released a statement Thursday calling the report "totally false and wrong." His spokesman, Mark Bednar, told the newspaper that "McCarthy never said he'd call Trump to say he should resign."

But on Friday, The Times released another recording, this time of a Jan. 11, 2021, Republican conference call. In the audio, McCarthy can be heard telling his caucus that he had asked the president if he felt responsible for the deadly insurrection and that Trump acknowledged some responsibility.

"I asked him personally today, does he hold responsibility for what happened?" McCarthy says on this recording. "Does he feel bad about what happened? He told me he does have some responsibility for what happened and he'd need to acknowledge that."

In his first public statement since the audio was released, Trump told the Journal late Friday: "I've had actually a very good relationship" with McCarthy. "I like him. And other than that brief period of time, I suspect he likes me quite a bit."

"He made a call. I heard the call. I didn't like the call," Trump said. "But almost immediately, as you know, because he came here and we took a picture right there -- you know, the support was very strong."

Shortly after the Capitol attack, the GOP leader flew to Trump's resort in Florida, where the two posed for a photo.

When asked about the Jan. 11 recording, Trump told the Journal: "No, that's false. I never claimed responsibility."

Trump has repeatedly denied responsibility in public comments about the violence at the Capitol.

The release of the audio could threaten the Republican House leader's hold on power. McCarthy is in line to become speaker if Republicans win control in the midterm elections, and he is reliant on Trump's support to get there. But a person familiar with McCarthy's Thursday call with Trump described it as "positive."

"I'm not mad at you," Trump told McCarthy in the call Thursday afternoon, according to a second person familiar with the conversation. McCarthy and his office did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the Trump call.

The Times report Thursday was adapted from a coming book, "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America's Future," by reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns.

There has been no indication that McCarthy actually told Trump that he should resign. In the same conversation, McCarthy told his colleagues that he doubted Trump would take the advice to step aside rather than be pushed.

"That would be my recommendation," McCarthy is heard saying in response to a question from Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who would emerge as a critic of Trump. "I don't think he will take it, but I don't know."

McCarthy indicated during an interview with The Associated Press last week how important Trump remains to his party and its prospects for winning control of the House this fall. "He'll motivate, get a lot of people out," McCarthy said at a GOP event.

Biden, asked about McCarthy's situation Friday, said: "This ain't your father's Republican Party."

Biden suggested that Trump's grip on the GOP is strong. "This is a MAGA party now," he told reporters, referring to Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan.

McCarthy has been leading House Republicans over the past year and a half and has remained allied with Trump even after delivering a speech on the House floor shortly after Jan. 6, 2021, during which he called the attack on the Capitol "un-American." At the time, McCarthy called the assault among the saddest days of his career and told his fellow Republicans that Trump "bears responsibility" for the violence.

Even after the violence, though, McCarthy joined half of the House Republicans in voting to challenge Biden's election victory.

Within weeks of the siege at the Capitol, McCarthy said he did not think Trump provoked the attack, as other prominent Republicans said at the time.

McCarthy has also been a person of interest for the committee investigating the storming of the Capitol. The select committee, of which Cheney is vice chair, requested an interview with McCarthy in mid-January, seeking information on his communications with Trump and White House staff members in the week after the violence, including a conversation with Trump that was reportedly heated.

McCarthy issued a statement at the time saying he would refuse to cooperate because he saw the investigation as not legitimate. He accused the panel of "abuse of power."

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro, Chris Megerian and Jill Colvin of The Associated Press.