Home for Healing event lauds volunteer Shollmier

Dudley Shollmier Jr. once collaborated with another volunteer to save money for the Home for Healing by installing TV wall mounts themselves rather than hiring someone else to take on the task.

"Six hours later, we had finished hanging one," says Sholl- mier, senior vice president of investments at Stifel Financial Corp. He has served as president, treasurer, secretary and sponsorship chairman on the board of the organization that provides low-cost lodging for parents of babies who are in the neonatal intensive care unit and for cancer patients and their caregivers.

He's not one to shy away from a challenge when it comes to helping out the organization. Unofficial titles he has held include utility repairman, cook and janitor, all of which he jokes he has learned to do on the run.

Chris Johnson, chairman of Home for Healing's Golf Classic, is excited to see Sholl- mier's efforts recognized with the Home for Healing's 2022 Volunteer of the Year award.

"We're hoping that by recognizing him we're giving a lot of his peers, a lot of his friends and a lot of corporate sponsorships that work with him or know him a chance to say thank you in a public format," says Johnson, regional market president at First Financial Bank in Little Rock.

Johnson's relationship with Shollmier predates his involvement with Home for Healing.

"I've known Dudley since I was 2 or 3 years old. He and my brother Scott are really good friends, so it's been fun working with him since I kind of used to be his little brother," Johnson says.

"He's roughly 6-foot-5 and just a big old teddy bear," Johnson says of Shollmier. "He's got a heart of gold, and any time I call him or anybody from the Home calls him for help, he's there."

Scott Johnson was key in Shollmier's decision to volunteer.

"We would go eat lunch and he was always talking about Home for Healing," Shollmier says. "I knew that the group was a fun group to work with and I knew the work that they did fell in an area where there's no traditional means of help for those people to stay."

The Home for Healing Golf Classic, a 4-person scramble, is set for April 29, at the Country Club of Arkansas in Maumelle, with shotgun starts at 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. A team entry fee is $500.

"We have a great relationship with the Country Club of Arkansas and with Tim Jenkins," Chris Johnson says, of the club's general manager. "I've actually known Tim since I was probably a 4- or 5-year-old boy growing up in Pleasant Valley, learning to play golf. He was one of my first teachers," he says.

There will be a putting contest with a $5,000 cash prize.

"And we do a hole-in-one event on all the par-3s where they can win money or gift cards," Chris Johnson says. "The winning teams, both male and female, will get a traveling trophy. The Keet family here has given us a prize package of a night out at one of their restaurants."

The tournament has grown over the years, last year adding a women-only division.

"We had a tremendous roll-out of female golfers in and around the Little Rock community that told us they had never had their own division, so we kind of capitalized on that," Johnson says.

There were eight teams -- 32 women -- in that division last year, and Johnson anticipates that many more are participating this year.

"It's really kind of brought a new category of interested individuals for the Home," he says. "That's really catapulted us. We've had more giving this year and a lot of it is driven from female events that in my opinion have been really positive for us."

Chris Johnson played golf through his time at Rhodes College in Memphis.

"I got a scholarship to attend college and I was fortunate to do that and help defray some of the cost of tuition, and I still play pretty competitively today, when I'm not out doing kid-chauffeur duties," he says.

His oldest son, 15-year-old Elliott, in on the golf team at Catholic High School for Boys.

"That keeps me involved, and my mom and dad still play a lot. They get to play with him on the weekends, which is a pretty special treat just for their relationship as well," he says.

Shollmier says Home for Healing's purpose is meaningful to him because both of his parents had cancer.

"I certainly have been through these emotions with cancer," he says. "That's a pretty helpless feeling, and I guess it's got to be good that the people at the Home will hold your hand through that process."

He doesn't play golf often these days, opting to spend more time on the tennis court than the golf course.

"My kid's pretty good at it and I'll go play if he wants to," Shollmier says.

Still, he looks forward to the tournament.

"I'm getting the award that day, but I can do whatever, whether it's going to pick up stuff or driving the beverage cart or any of that stuff," he says. "I'll do whatever they tell me to do."