• Jeremy Hanson of Rossmoor, Calif., was charged with one count of interstate communication of threats to commit violence, accused of sending anonymous messages saying he would shoot and bomb Merriam-Webster's offices because the company changed its dictionary definitions relating to gender identity.

• Tim Manly, fire chief in Brinnon, Wash., said a woman was rescued by firefighters from a hole in an outhouse in Olympic National Forest after she fell headfirst while trying to recover her cellphone from the toilet.

• David Ware, 34, faces a possible death sentence after his conviction for fatally shooting a Tulsa police sergeant and injuring another during a 2020 traffic stop.

• Charles Herbster, a Republican candidate for Nebraska governor who is backed by former President Donald Trump, filed a defamation lawsuit against a state senator who accused him of groping her at a 2019 party, alleging that the woman "resorted to false and malicious lies" to derail his campaign.

• Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina invited Twitter users to "share your most embarrassing vacay pics" after photos of him wearing women's lingerie were published by Politico, with the Republican noting that they were taken before he ran for Congress.

• Tracey Gunnlaugsson, vice president of human resources at Exxon Mobil, said the company will allow banners of its employee-led groups on its flagpoles "during signature months," after the oil giant recently announced it will no longer allow them from outside organizations such as Black Lives Matter.