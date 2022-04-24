Jefferson, Briles a winning bond





FAYETTEVILLE -- The mesh between University of Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and dual-threat quarterback KJ Jefferson has to rank among the top factors involved in the Razorbacks' rise in football.

Asked a couple of weeks ago what has kept him at Arkansas for a third season, Briles was up front about his connection to Jefferson.

"Having KJ back, it would have been really, really hard to look at KJ and tell him I wasn't going to be here, just because I love the kid and respect him so much and want him to be able to achieve his goals," Briles said.

Jefferson, 6-3 and 245 pounds, will enter his redshirt junior season as one of the most gifted dual-threat quarterbacks in the country. Briles said Jefferson will be the first returning starter at quarterback he's worked with in his career as a coordinator.

Jefferson is the prototype quarterback to operate Briles' run-pass option attack after the Razorbacks' got solid production at the position from veteran transfer Feleipe Franks in 2020.

Arkansas began to show backbone in the first season under Coach Sam Pittman with a 3-7 record in 2020 against an All-SEC slate with the pocket-passing Franks breaking the school-record for single-season completion percentage (68.5%).

Jefferson's top-notch running and still-developing arm did just fine in 2021 with a 9-4 record and four trophy wins, including a 24-10 Outback Bowl victory over Penn State in which Jefferson won outstanding player honors.

"At the end of the day, it's about winning at the quarterback position, and do you win football games?" Briles said. "You do that with a lot of variables, but do you win? And he was able to win games last year, and a lot of times put the team on his back and go do it. Really proud of where he's at as a leader, on and off the field."

Jefferson not only plugged more naturally into Briles' up-tempo attack, he also improved his passing accuracy as the season went on and wound up challenging Franks' record by completing 67.3% of his passes.

He also led the team in rushing with 664 yards and averaged 4.5 yards per carry, with 174 yards in sacks and lost running yardage included.

Not bad for a guy who was rated the No. 14 quarterback in the SEC before the season by one outlet, a fact Jefferson used for fire and motivation throughout the season.

Jefferson, speaking after the Razorbacks' modified scrimmage on April 16, talked about the ways he can improve as a second-year starter.

"Just being more consistent and being more vocal as a leader on the team," Jefferson said. "Just making sure that when I speak, I grab everybody's attention ... and the main thing when I step out on the field is I'm competing with other guys in the room as well and with myself.

"Just me being disciplined on things I need to make reads on and make sure I know where the ball needs to go and getting it there. So just being disciplined, consistent."

Briles spoke about the nuances of playing the position as an area Jefferson can improve.

"With things that he needed to get better at, the RPO [run-pass option] world ... and being able to put the ball into the belly of the running back and be able to snap real fast and get it out and be accurate with it, especially to moving targets," Briles said.

"The SEC West is tight windows, and so you've got to be very accurate with it. That's some of the things that we've been working on, to be able to be incredibly fast and compact with his release to get the ball out and hit guys in the face, which is what we're trying to do. So he's done a really good job of that. And basically, his leadership I think has been so key to the success of the offense moving forward."

Jefferson's value last season went well beyond his leadership.

He ranked 44th in the country with 256.9 total yards per game. His 164.66 pass efficiency rating ranked fourth in the SEC and 10th in the nation.

Jefferson's 21 to 4 touchdown-to-interception ratio ranked among the best in the FBS ranks. He had a streak of 171 consecutive passes without an interception, the second-longest ever at Arkansas, come to an end early in the Outback Bowl.

Jefferson played the vast majority of meaningful snaps in 2021, just as Franks did the season before. But Razorback fans got a glimpse of the potential of backup quarterback Malik Hornsby in a couple of long appearances.

Hornsby, a 6-2, 187-pound redshirt sophomore, played 20 consecutive snaps against Texas A&M while Jefferson was out with a bruised knee, and he finished up a handful of games, including the Outback Bowl.

Against the Aggies, he conducted a critical 42-yard drive after a Montaric Brown interception that ended on Cam Little's 24-yard field goal to give the Razorbacks a 20-10 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Hornsby also finished up the Outback Bowl with a long final series on which he had runs 24 and 18 yards before kneeling down inside the Penn State 10-yard line to run out the clock.

Hornsby's role in 2022 is likely to expand. After he entered the transfer portal and returned in January, he was assured a quality shot at competing for the quarterback job, but also committed to a trial at receiver, which he has been doing to rave reviews in the spring.

He had numerous deep-ball receptions from Jefferson this spring, and he has also motioned into the backfield to play quarterback and get involved in pitch plays.

The idea of cooking up options for Hornsby has been pleasing for Briles.

"It's a unique balance with him," Briles said. "First of all, talking quarterback, just incredibly pleased with where he's at, mentally over everything else.

"He's got the ability, we all know that. But taking care of the football and making good decisions is above all else playing that position. He's been able to do that. I'm really, really excited about where he's at. Obviously, we're a little bit different if he's playing the quarterback position."

Briles said Hornsby has done a good job "attacking" the quarterback spot throughout spring.

"He's honestly put pressure on KJ the way that he's playing," he said. "Really excited about what he's done there. He's such an elite athlete."

The move to receiver could be a way for Arkansas to exploit his premier speed.

"Obviously, we lost a lot of receivers, so trying to give a little boost to that room," Briles said. "And [we're] not doing a whole lot with him to be honest with you, but just finding ways to be able to get him on the field and playing several different positions. So that's what we've been able to do this spring. It's been good to be able to look at."

The quarterback room has not stayed consistent during the spring, as redshirt freshman Lucas Coley elected to enter the transfer portal and wound up committing to Houston. Coley's move came soon after spring break, as Pittman's confidence and praise of transfer Cade Fortin continued to rise.

Briles also praised Fortin, a 6-3, 221-pounder who originally signed with North Carolina before transferring to South Florida, calling him smart and low maintenance.

"I'd say he's been perfect from a decision-making standpoint, except for his decision on two-minute today where he didn't throw the ball out of bounds," Briles said recently. "Besides that, he's been great. He's great in the room, the players like him, he's an experienced guy.

"So, I think we stole one in getting him here, and he's actually got two years. Great to have him in the room. It's amazing that he's here and playing the quarterback position and how smart he is, to be able to make decisions and know what we're doing."

More News

Quarterbacks glance

RETURNING STARTERS KJ Jefferson (13 starts in 2021)

LOSSES John Stephen Jones, Lucas Coley

WHO’S BACK Malik Hornsby, Kade Renfro

WHO’S NEW Cade Fortin

WALK-ONS None

Analysis

Jefferson had a strong first season as a starter, completing 198 of 294 passes (.673) for 2,676 yards and 21 touchdowns with 4 interceptions. He also rushed for 664 yards and a team-high 6 touchdowns. He ranked 10th in the FBS with a passer efficiency rating of 164.7 and was 44th in total offense (256.9 yards per game). An area of improvement for Jefferson heading into his junior season is improving speed and efficiency on his reads and throws in the RPO game. Hornsby could be one of the most intriguing skill players for the Hogs, as the top backup and a potential weapon in the receiving corps. Fortin was the only other player at the position at the end of spring after Coley transferred out.



