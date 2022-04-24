Jefferson County Food Safety Reports for 4-24-22

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

TINY LITTLE BLESSINGS LEARNING CENTER & CHILD CARE, 105 S. Highway 365, Redfield. Date of follow-up inspection April 18. All violations corrected during time of inspection.

COVENANT RECOVERY, 2702 W. Second Ave. Date of inspection April 7. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed wiping cloths laying on counter top. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment.

SALVATION ARMY, 501 E. 12th Ave. Date of inspection April 7. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM.

UNIQUE CAKES BY MISS MARGARET, 214 W. Barraque St. Date of inspection April 7. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM.

FRIENDSHIP ASPIRE ACADEMY SE, 1501 W. 73rd Ave. Date of follow-up inspection April 6. No violations reported.

GREAT NUTRITION, 1120 S. State St. Date of inspection April 6. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM.

SUBWAY, 3705 Camden Road. Date of inspection April 6. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed drink with no lid and straw. A closed BEVERAGE container if the container shall be handled to prevent contamination of: (1) The EMPLOYEE'S hands; (2) The container; and (3) Exposed FOOD; clean EQUIPMENT, UTENSILS, and LINENS; and unwrapped SINGLE-SERVICE and SINGLE-USE ARTICLES. Drink was discarded during time of inspection.

AR DEPT OF CORRECTION MAX UNIT, 2501 State Farm Road, Tucker. Date of inspection April 5. Vent system over kettles is not pulling out steam. Repair as to Arkansas Department of Labor HVAC regulations.

TACO BELL, 3501 Camden Road. Date of inspection into complaint April 4. No violations observed during time of inspection.

TOWNSEND PARK BALLFIELD CONCESSION, Pine Bluff PA, P.O. Box 7676. Date of inspection March 23. Observation: Observed no hot water available in concession area.

TOWNSEND PARK BALLFIELD CONCESSION, Pine Bluff PA, P.O. Box 7676. Date of follow-up inspection April 4. No observed during time of follow-up inspection.

WHITE HALL COMMUNITY CENTER, 9801 Dollarway Road,White Hall. Date of inspection April 4. Facility lacks refrigerator thermometers. Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature.