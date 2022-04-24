Just enough

An enticing big wind gusting between 20 and 25 mph was blowing straight out of Texas A&M’s Blue Bell Park on Saturday afternoon, but it didn’t set up a slugfest between the University of Arkansas and the Aggies.

In fact, the second game of the SEC West rivals’ three-game series played out quite the opposite.

Arkansas slugger Brady Slavens was the only player on either team who could take advantage of the helpful wind on an 84-degree day in College Station, Texas. Slavens blasted two tape-measure home runs and the No. 3 Razorbacks’ pitching staff delivered six scoreless innings in a 3-1 win before an announced crowd of 7,012 in the SEC West showdown.

The Razorbacks (31-8, 12-5) maintained a two-game lead over Auburn in the division standings and set up a rubber match today at 1 p.m. after evening the all-time series 22-22 in games played at College Station.

“Our staff did an incredible job keeping us in there and holding the lead all the way to the end,” Slavens said.

“Hopefully the offense comes out ready to play [today[ and we’ll put up some runs. I’m just excited for the direction this team is going.” Texas A&M (24-14, 9-8) left 12 runners on base, including eight in scoring position.

Slavens’ first home run off right-hander Micah Dallas (4-2) went way over the right field wall and landed close to 400 feet from home plate. His second shot just to the right of the center field wall cleared the 400-feet sign by a big margin.

“He was mixing his pitches really well, keeping us off balance,” Slavens said. “Luckily, I saw a couple up in the zone and put a good swing on them.” Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said the Razorbacks hit a few line drives to the warning track that could have used a little more elevation to get out of the park and that Slavens’ shots didn’t need the extra push.

“Both of his home runs, they were hit really well,” Van Horn said. “They would have probably gone anyway. They just went way out when he got them in the air.” Scoring has come at a premium in the well-pitched series, as Arkansas has now outscored the Aggies 4-3 in splitting the first two games. Texas A&M had two singles in Friday’s 2-1 win and the Aggies managed seven hits Saturday with a two doubles, one of them wind blown.

The left-handed hitting Slavens took over the team lead in home runs from Braydon Webb with 10 after going deep with solo shots in the first and third innings off Dallas.

Brady Tygart, the fourth Arkansas reliever behind starter Hagen Smith, worked around a two-out single in the ninth inning to post his sixth save.

Arkansas outhit the Aggies 8-7 and missed out on a chance to extend its lead after loading the bases with two outs in the top of the ninth on walks by Jace Bohrofen and Slavens sandwiched around an error by Texas A&M reliever Wyatt Tucker on Bray-don Webb’s roller up the first-base line.

A high pitch from Tucker hit Cayden Wallace on the elbow, but home plate umpire Eric Goshay ruled Wallace turned his arm into the pitch. A replay review upheld Go-shay’s call and instead of taking a free base and forcing in a run, Wallace had a strike applied to his count. He struck out two pitches later for the fourth time in the game to leave the bases full.

Smith, who walked a season-high five and gave up two hits, had trouble locating but managed to wrangle through three scoreless innings as the Razorbacks built a 3-0 edge.





“Hagen Smith, he can’t find the zone,” Van Horn said. “I think there were definitely some pitches that were strikes that were called balls. The zone was strange. I’ll just leave it at that because I really can’t comment.” Left-handed relievers Zack Morris and Evan Taylor highlighted the bullpen work by the Razorbacks.

Morris, who inherited two runners from Smith with no outs in the fourth, allowed one hit and faced one batter over the minimum while working three clean innings.

Taylor, who threw 34 pitches in relief of Connor Noland on Friday, struck out 2 and allowed 1 hit in his 1 2/3 innings as the set-up man for Tygart, the closer.





Arkansas scored a run in the second inning between the Slavens home runs after Chris Lanzilli led off with a double. Lanzilli moved up on Peyton Stovall’s fly ball to deep left center before Jalen Battles’ popup. Lanzilli scored on Dallas’ wild pitch to make it 2-0.

The Aggies, who have struggled to barrel up balls in the series, scored their only run without the benefit of a hit in the fourth inning.

Van Horn called on Morris after Smith, who had left six runners stranded in the first three innings, walked Brett Minnich and Trevor Werner to open the inning.

Morris induced a flyout to Lanzilli in right from nine-hole batter Jordan Thompson, on which Minnch tagged and went to third. When Wallace failed to secure a pickoff throw at third base from catcher Michael Turner, Werner advanced to second. Kole Kaler followed with a sacrifice fly to center field to make it 3-1 before Morris escaped by striking out Dylan Rock.

“Obviously we had to go to the bullpen early, and I thought Zack Morris came in and did a tremendous job,” Van Horn said. “He gave up a sac fly. He was outstanding. He gave us three innings and gave us an opportunity to hold onto to a two-run lead, basically, until we could get it to Taylor and Tygart at the end.”



