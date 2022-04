Late dunk spoils Doncic’s return

SALT LAKE CITY -- Rudy Gobert gave Utah the lead with an alley-oop dunk with 11.0 seconds left and the Jazz held off the Dallas Mavericks 100-99 on Saturday in Game 4 to tie the first-round series.

Spencer Dinwiddie missed a three-pointer at the buzzer for Dallas.

Utah held the Mavericks to 18 points in the fourth quarter after surrendering a double-digit lead in the second half. Dallas made just two baskets through the first seven minutes of the fourth and shot 33% overall in quarter.

"This is the team we want to be," Gobert said. "This is who we are."

Jordan Clarkson scored 25 points for Utah, Donovan Mitchell added 23 points and seven assists. Gobert had 17 points and 15 rebounds -- 10 off the offensive glass. He was 3 of 8 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and 9 of 18 overall.

Dallas star Luka Doncic had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists in his return from a three-game absence because of a strained left calf.

"Getting my wind back," Doncic said. "A little bit tired now but it felt great to be back."

Jalen Brunson added 23 points, and Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell and Reggie Bullock had 11 points apiece.

Game 5 is Monday night in Dallas.

"We were down 12 at the half and we stayed the course, and it comes down to the last possession," Mavericks Coach Jason Kidd said. "If you're on the road in the playoffs and it comes down to the last play, you can't ask for a better situation."

After going 31/2 minutes without a basket, the Jazz took a 95-94 lead on Mitchell's layup with 1:27 remaining. Doncic answered with back-to-back baskets to put Dallas up 99-95.

Mitchell converted a three-point play to bring Utah within one. Powell missed a pair of free throws with 19.8 seconds left, opening the door for Gobert's winner.

The Jazz doubled Doncic on the final possession, forcing him to kick out to Dinwiddie on the right wing for a three-point shot that fell short.

"We didn't really execute it well," Doncic said.

Utah led by 16 points before halftime. The Jazz built up a 51-35 lead after a big second quarter from Clarkson. He scored baskets on three consecutive possessions to help Utah carve out a double-digit lead.

Dallas erased the deficit in the third quarter behind hot outside shooting. The Mavericks went 8 of 10 from long distance in the quarter and took a 74-71 lead when Finney-Smith and Brunson scored three-pointers over four consecutive possessions to fuel a 12-2 run.

"I thought the way we responded to that was not like a blitzkrieg type response," Jazz Coach Quin Snyder said. "It was a response over time which requires more mental toughness. You can't just make a spurt and all of a sudden get it back. You have to grind it out."

Utah attempted 42 free throws compared to 23 attempts for Dallas. The Jazz shot only 26-of-42 from the line, due in part to Gobert's struggles. The sheer volume of free throw attempts for Utah was unacceptable for Doncic.

"It's tough to win a game when you give them 42 free throws," Doncic said. "We got to stop fouling."

DALLAS (99)

Bullock 4-9 0-0 11, Finney-Smith 4-7 0-0 11, Powell 3-3 5-8 11, Brunson 7-18 7-8 23, Doncic 11-21 4-4 30, Bertans 0-2 1-1 1, Kleber 1-4 0-0 3, Dinwiddie 2-9 0-0 5, Green 1-4 1-2 4. Totals 33-77 18-23 99.

UTAH (100)

Bogdanovic 4-10 3-4 12, O'Neale 3-8 0-0 7, Gobert 4-8 9-18 17, Conley 2-8 1-2 6, Mitchell 7-21 7-9 23, Hernangomez 2-3 0-0 6, Paschall 0-0 0-0 0, House Jr. 0-4 2-2 2, Whiteside 1-1 0-2 2, Clarkson 9-16 4-5 25. Totals 32-79 26-42 100.

Dallas...................23193918--99

Utah.....................24302422--100

3-Point Goals--Dallas 15-44 (Doncic 4-10, Finney-Smith 3-6, Bullock 3-8, Brunson 2-5, Green 1-4, Kleber 1-4, Dinwiddie 1-5, Bertans 0-2), Utah 10-35 (Clarkson 3-5, Hernangomez 2-3, Mitchell 2-10, Conley 1-4, Bogdanovic 1-5, O'Neale 1-6, House Jr. 0-2). Fouled Out--Dallas 1 (Kleber), Utah None. Rebounds--Dallas 43 (Doncic 10), Utah 46 (Gobert 15). Assists--Dallas 15 (Doncic 4), Utah 17 (Mitchell 7). Total Fouls--Dallas 29, Utah 21. Attendance--18,306 (18,306)

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts in the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)



Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after being hit in the face in the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)



Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) goes to the basket as Dallas Mavericks' Reggie Bullock (25) and Dwight Powell (7) defend in the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)



Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (23) looks on as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) goes to the basket in the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)



Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green (8) guards Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)